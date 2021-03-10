Bruno Fernandes Refusing To Sign New £200k-per-week Deal Over United’s Transfer Plan Woes

Man United superstar Bruno Fernandes is reportedly refusing to commit to a new bumper contract extension with the Red Devils unless he has assurances over the club's transfer plans. The 20-time English champions have reportedly offered the midfielder a lucrative five-year deal which would see his wages at Old Trafford double to £200,000-per-week. Fernandes has arguably been United's best player since his arrival at the club in January last year and the 26-year-old has garnered interest from European heavyweights.

Bruno Fernandes salary and impact since joining Man United

While Bruno Fernandes has been instrumental to Man United's fortunes over the past 13 months since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in a £47 million deal, he remains one of the lowest-paid stars at Old Trafford. The midfielder has scored 16 goals and registered 10 assists in 28 Premier League outings this season, elevating United into second place on the league table. Although Fernandes is now one of the most important players for Solskjaer's side, reports claim that he earns around £100,000-a-week, which is still someway behind the club's top earners David de Gea (£375,000-a-week) and Paul Pogba (£290,000-a-week).

Bruno Fernandes new contract: Red Devils to offer star midfielder new deal

Fernandes' impressive performances for United have put Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona on alert. However, reports suggest that there United have now offered Fernandes a new bumper new five-year deal which will see his salary rise by a further £100,000-a-week. United are hopeful that should Fernandes accept the new deal, it would keep away any interest from the LaLiga heavyweights.

Reports from The Mirror claim that United want to keep Fernandes at the club as they look to rebuild a squad that has now gone seven years without winning the Premier League title. Fernandes is now only 13 months into his current deal and the contract he signed in January sees his current deal expire in 2025. The new deal will reportedly add another 12 months to his contract at United.

Bruno Fernandes is 'refusing to commit to a new £200k-a-week contract' at #mufc unless he is given assurances over the clubs transfer plans. [mail] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) March 10, 2021

Bruno Fernandes new contract ultimatum given to Manchester United

According to reports from The Sun, Bruno Fernandes has handed the Man United board an ultimatum. The attacking midfielder has reportedly informed United that he will not sign a long-term contract extension with the club until he receives assurances of a large Man United wage bill for the summer transfer window. Reports had previously claimed that the Man United wage bill might not be big in the summer due to the financial ramifications of the COVID-19. However, it is believed that Fernandes is desperate to be fighting for the biggest prizes and will not settle for a top-four finish every season.

Image Credits - Bruno Fernandes Instagram, AP