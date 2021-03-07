Bruno Fernandes Says Manchester United Need 'almost Perfection' To Beat Local Rivals City

Ahead of the high-voltage clash against local rivals Manchester City, Manchester United's star midfielder Bruno Fernandes acknowledged the threat their opponents can pose and stated that his side needs almost perfection in order to end up on the winning side. The two teams will be locking horns with each other at the City of Manchester Stadium on Sunday.

'Almost perfection': Bruno Fernandes

"We know it's always difficult to play against City; we have to do everything good, almost perfection I think. The idea of the football they play is easy to understand but it's difficult to play against. Everyone understands the way they play, they want to have the ball, they want to put pressure on and when they lose it they try to win it straight away," the club's official website quoted Fernandes as saying.

"Everyone knows that, but it's difficult to play against and difficult to win the ball and have some possession for a long time against them. But I think we have to understand what we can do against that type of game and what we can do better to win the game. We all know it's difficult for us, but it will be difficult for them in the same way," he added.

Who will come out on top in the Manchester Derby?

City are arguably the title-favourites in the ongoing edition of the Premier League as they occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot with 20 wins from 27 matches and 65 points in their tally. The 'Citizens' are on a roll as they had completely outclassed the Wolves in their last EPL fixture by a convincing 4-1 margin at the table-toppers home stadium on Wednesday.

The 'Red Devils' on the other hand head into this contest after being held to a goalless draw against the 13th-placed Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park Stadium on Thursday evening.

(With ANI Inputs)

