Star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has issued an apology to all the passionate Manchester United fans after his mistimed kick cost the 'Red Devils' their Premier League match against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday. Man United were awarded a penalty at the 90+3rd minute i.e. in the extra-time and the onus was on Bruno Fernades not only to find the back of the net but also a much-needed equaliser. However, much to the dejection of the team and its fans, he sent the ball soaring above the bar and towards the sky as Manchester United suffered a 0-1 defeat.

Bruno Fernandes posts an emotional message after Man U's heartbreaking defeat

Just hours after Manchester United suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Aston Villa, Brno Fernandes came forward and posted an emotional message on social media which he dedicated to all the fans and well-wishers of the club.

"Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me for missing the penalty and the consequent defeat. I’ve always assumed my responsibilities and I've always embraced them under pressure in moments like this. Today, I failed. But I took a step forward and faced the challenge with the same ambition and responsibility as when, on the many other occasions, the ball ended up in the net", Fernades wrote on his Instagram post.

"Criticism and contrasting opinions are a big part of football. I’ve learned to live with it, even using them to drive me on, and I consider it all a very important part of my commitment to never stop trying to improve and to become the best player I can possibly be, for me and the team", the midfielder added.

At the same time, the Portuguese sensation also made it clear that he once again took the responsibility given to him almost since he joined Manchester United and will take it again without any 'fear' or 'dread' whenever called upon.

The Man U icon then went on to add that the most important thing for him is to win together and he will always do everything from his end to help his teammates and the club to be the best they can be. Bruno Fernades concluded by thanking everyone for their support after the final whistle and furthermore, added that hearing the people chant his name in the stadium was very 'emotional'.

"I will come back stronger for me because these are the standards I hold myself to, but most of all for my teammates and our fans who have always supported us" he assured.

Even though they were at the receiving end on Saturday but the 'Red Devils' took this defeat sportingly and backed Bruno Fernades despite having an off day.

After this loss, Manchester United now find themselves at the fourth position in the Premier League 2021/22 points table with four wins from six matches including a loss and a draw and 13 points to their tally. They are set to host the Spanish club Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League group match on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would be hoping for a revival in their Premier League fortunes when they lock horns with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.