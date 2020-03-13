Bruno Fernandes Opens Up On Shushing Pep Guardiola During Fiery Manchester Derby

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed the reason for shushing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. During the Manchester derby, the two came across each other close to the touchline and a war of words ensued. Recently, the Portuguese international was quizzed about his actions which were targetted at the Spaniard.

Bruno Fernandes on why he shushed Pep Guardiola: "At that moment the words he told me made me mad — at that moment he didn't respect me, so he didn't deserve my respect." #mulive [@footballdaily] https://t.co/xDSFi0DjHT — utdreport (@utdreport) March 12, 2020

Bruno Fernandes claims that he was left enraged by Pep Guardiola's words at the touchline. The midfielder further asserted that the Spanish tactician went on to disrespect him, which is why he reacted furiously. In a video that had gone viral since the Manchester derby, Fernandes was seen standing along the touchline. At that moment, Guardiola was seen talking to Fernandes. A furious Fernandes then gestures towards Guardiola with a finger on his lips, implying him to keep quiet.

Bruno Fernandes shushing Pep Guardiola is what the Manchester derby is all about 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kvzwivmGBC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 8, 2020

The duo was recently involved in a controversy. Bruno Fernandes had earlier claimed that former Manchester United star Nani advised him against joining City, and rather asked him to wait for a formal offer from Man United. However, Pep Guardiola later claimed that there are millions of players linked with the club and that these rumours do not carry substance.

Lask vs Man United highlights: Red Devils score five past their opponents

Meanwhile on Thursday, Manchester United defeated LASK in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Europa League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side netted five past their opponents to secure a comfortable lead going into the second leg. Odion Ighalo, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira scored for the Red Devils. The second leg of the competition will be played at Old Trafford on March 19 (March 20 according to IST).

