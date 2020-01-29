Bruno Fernandes' Transfer To Man United Confirmed After Clubs Agree To €55 Million Fee

As the winter transfer window nears its deadline day (Friday), the speculations of Bruno Fernandes joining Manchester United are getting stronger with the deal likely to be announced on Wednesday. The Red Devils have been chasing the Sporting Lisbon midfielder since the start of the transfer window. There have been frequent reports of the Portuguese club rejecting United’s recent offers for the midfielder. However, new developments point towards something positive for the Manchester-based club.

Bruno Fernandes transfer: Talks are in an advanced stage

#mufc improved their offer for Bruno Fernandes today to €55m + €10m in bonuses which are highly likely to be achieved, as well as €15m further bonuses which are less likely to be achieved (winning Ballon d’Or etc). Sporting would get 10% from any future sale #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 28, 2020

According to recent revelations, Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are in the advanced stage of negotiations. They are now discussing the bonus structure for Bruno Fernandes. The Old Trafford management improved their offer for the most-anticipated transfer to €55 million + €10 million in bonuses. According to reports, this bid is very likely to be accepted by the Portuguese club. The bid also includes a further €15 million bonus if the player wins the Ballon d’Or in future. Sporting would also get 10% commission if United decide to sell Fernandes in the future.

Bruno Fernandes transfer: Manchester United to offer £55 million along with bonuses

Manchester United had earlier made a bid totalling to £46.5 million to convince Sporting Lisbon. This bid was further revised to include bonuses and add ons which would take the amount up to the figure of £55 million. However, Sporting Lisbon expected the inclusion of more bonuses and add ons into the contract.

Bruno Fernandes transfer: Transfer window ends on Friday, January 31

1 - Since the start of 2017/18, Bruno Fernandes tops the Portuguese Primeira Liga rankings for:



Most Goal Involvements (67)

Most Goals from Outside the Box (9)

Most Chances Created (239)

Most Shots (271)

Most Shots on Target (114)



Devilish. #BrunoFernandes #SCP #MUFC pic.twitter.com/E6r5tP2ut7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 28, 2020

The winter transfer window ends on Friday, January 31, 2020. United are optimistic that they would be able to complete the player’s signing before the deadline as they deal with the unavailability of midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay due to their respective injuries. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward would not want to give up on a player who has netted 15 goals along with 14 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

