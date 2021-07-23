Bryan Gil-Erik Lamela Swap Deal Gets 'here-we-go' Confirmation From Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham Hotspurs seem to be getting their man in the form of Bryan Gil as the famous "here-we-go" was announced by journalist Fabrizio Romano on July 22. The deal will essentially see the 20-year-old join Spurs for a swap deal as Erik Lamela will join Sevilla plus a fee of €25 million. The teams are expected to announce the deal in the coming week as the last paperwork is being sorted out.

Bryan Gil-Erik Lamela swap deal between Tottenham and Sevilla is done, here-we-go confirmed. ⚪️🇪🇸 #THFC



Paperworks will be completed this weekend in order to announce the deal in the next days. Lamela and €25m to Sevilla, Bryan Gil to Spurs [contract June 2026]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2021

Gil is currently representing the Spanish National Team at the Tokyo Olympics as he was not part of the squad that got to the semi-finals of the Euro 2020. His contract with Spurs is expected to be signed till June 2026.

Lamela on the other hand is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Spanish side which will see him stay till June 2024.

Versatile Gil can play left and right wing

Gil is usually deployed on the wing and made his debut for Sevilla on January 6, 2019, as he came off the bench in a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid. In January 2020, he was loaned out to CD Leganes for the remainder of the season and in the final match of that season, he managed to score against Real Madrid as the match ended 2-2.

In October 2020, Gil loaned out to SD Eibar for the 2020-21 season. There he managed some regular playing time making 29 appearances while scoring four goals and setting up another four.

While Gil has been deployed more as a left-winger with 32 appearances he has had better performances on the right side of the attack where he has played 27 matches and managed to rack up five goals and six assists as opposed to two goals and three assists on the left-wing. However, where the youngster will fit in at Spurs is yet to be seen.

Lamela will be looking for regular playing time

Lamela had joined Spurs back in July 2013 from AS Roma for an initial fee of €12 million after having spent two seasons playing in the Serie A. At the Premier League club, he was mostly on the right wing and managed to make 257 appearances for Tottenham while managing to score 37 goals and assisting another 47.

Both the players will be looking forward to the move as both sets of fans will wait to see what their man can do for the club.

(Image Credits: @SevillaFC - Twitter)