BSN Vs DAE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, K League Live

Busan IPark will go up against Daegu FC in the Korean Football League on June 17. The match will be played at the Busan Gedeok Stadium on Thursday with a kick-off time of 4:30 PM IST. Fans can play the BSN vs DAE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BSN vs DAE Dream11 prediction, the BSN vs DAE Dream11 top picks and BSN vs DAE Dream11 team.
Choi Pil-Su, Kim Ho-Jun, Kim Jeong-Ho-II, Dostonbek Tursunov, Hwang Jun-Ho, Kang Min-Su, Kim Dong-Woo, Kim Mun-Hwan, Kim Myeong-Jun, Lee Ji-Min, Park Ho-Yeong, Park Jun-Kang, Park Kyeong-Min, Yun Seok-Yeong, Lee Sang-Jun, Han Ji-Ho, Jeong Ho-Jeong, Kim Byong-Oh, Kim Jin-Kyu, Kim Jung-Hyun, Kwon Hyeok-Kyu, Kwon Yong-Hyeon, Lee Ji-Seung, Lee Kyu-Seong, Park Jong-Uh, Romulo, Seong Ho-Yeong, Lee Dong-Jun, Jeong Seong-Min, Lee Jeong-Hyeob, Park Guan-Woo, Reis Jonatan, Vintecinco Gustavo.
Choi Yeong-Eun, Ha Myeong-Rae, Lee Hak-Yun, Lee Jun-Heui, Hong Jeong-Un, Hwang Tae-Hyeon, Jeong Tae-Uk, Jo Jin-Woo, Kim Dong-Jin, Kim Jae-Uh, Kim Tae-Han, Kim Uh-Seok, Ko Tae-Kyu, Lee Chan-Woong, Lee Dong-Geon, Lee Jin-Yong, Park Jae-Kyeong, Song Jun-Ho, Ahn Chang-Min, Hwang Soon-Min, Jang Seong-Won, Jeong Seung-Won, Jeong Yeong-Ung, Jo Uh-Hyeon, Kim Seon-Min, Ko Jae-Hyeon, Lee Keun-Seob, Oh Hu-Sung, Park Min-Seo, Ryu Jae-Mun, Tsubasa Nishi, Yoon Jong-Tae, Lee Jin-Hyun, Cesinha, Damjanovic Dejan, Jeong Chi-In, Jung Shin, Kim Dae-Won, Lim Jae-Hyeok, Shin Chang-Mu, Silva Edgar, Ye Byeong-Won.
Date - Thursday, June 17
Kickoff time - 4:30 PM IST
Venue - Busan Gedeok Stadium
Here are the BSN vs DAE Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.
Goalkeeper: K Jeong Jo II
Defenders: J Tae Uk, K Uh Seok, P Jun Kang
Midfielders: T Nishi, J Seung W, L Kyu S, Romulo
Forwards: K Dae Won, S Edgar (VC), Cesinha (C)
Daegu FC start as favourites against Busan IPark in the Korean Football League on Wednesday.
