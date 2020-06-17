BSN Vs DAE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, K League Live

Busan IPark will go up against Daegu FC in the Korean Football League on June 17. The match will be played at the Busan Gedeok Stadium on Thursday with a kick-off time of 4:30 PM IST. Fans can play the BSN vs DAE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BSN vs DAE Dream11 prediction, the BSN vs DAE Dream11 top picks and BSN vs DAE Dream11 team.

Also Read | Man City vs Arsenal: Aguero and co. to wear special kits for COVID-19 relief-fund campaign

BSN vs DAE Dream11 team and match schedule

Also Read | GEF vs ESL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, LaLiga live

BSN vs DAE Dream11 prediction

BSN vs DAE Dream11 prediction - Busan IPark squad

Choi Pil-Su, Kim Ho-Jun, Kim Jeong-Ho-II, Dostonbek Tursunov, Hwang Jun-Ho, Kang Min-Su, Kim Dong-Woo, Kim Mun-Hwan, Kim Myeong-Jun, Lee Ji-Min, Park Ho-Yeong, Park Jun-Kang, Park Kyeong-Min, Yun Seok-Yeong, Lee Sang-Jun, Han Ji-Ho, Jeong Ho-Jeong, Kim Byong-Oh, Kim Jin-Kyu, Kim Jung-Hyun, Kwon Hyeok-Kyu, Kwon Yong-Hyeon, Lee Ji-Seung, Lee Kyu-Seong, Park Jong-Uh, Romulo, Seong Ho-Yeong, Lee Dong-Jun, Jeong Seong-Min, Lee Jeong-Hyeob, Park Guan-Woo, Reis Jonatan, Vintecinco Gustavo.

BSN vs DAE Dream11 prediction - Daegu FC squad

Choi Yeong-Eun, Ha Myeong-Rae, Lee Hak-Yun, Lee Jun-Heui, Hong Jeong-Un, Hwang Tae-Hyeon, Jeong Tae-Uk, Jo Jin-Woo, Kim Dong-Jin, Kim Jae-Uh, Kim Tae-Han, Kim Uh-Seok, Ko Tae-Kyu, Lee Chan-Woong, Lee Dong-Geon, Lee Jin-Yong, Park Jae-Kyeong, Song Jun-Ho, Ahn Chang-Min, Hwang Soon-Min, Jang Seong-Won, Jeong Seung-Won, Jeong Yeong-Ung, Jo Uh-Hyeon, Kim Seon-Min, Ko Jae-Hyeon, Lee Keun-Seob, Oh Hu-Sung, Park Min-Seo, Ryu Jae-Mun, Tsubasa Nishi, Yoon Jong-Tae, Lee Jin-Hyun, Cesinha, Damjanovic Dejan, Jeong Chi-In, Jung Shin, Kim Dae-Won, Lim Jae-Hyeok, Shin Chang-Mu, Silva Edgar, Ye Byeong-Won.

Also Read | Roma applaud Marcus Rashford's initiative to provide free meals to marginalised

BSN vs DAE Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Thursday, June 17

Kickoff time - 4:30 PM IST

Venue - Busan Gedeok Stadium

Also Read | GNGW vs ULS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Korean Football League live

BSN vs DAE Dream11 team: BSN vs DAE Dream11 top picks

Here are the BSN vs DAE Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: K Jeong Jo II

Defenders: J Tae Uk, K Uh Seok, P Jun Kang

Midfielders: T Nishi, J Seung W, L Kyu S, Romulo

Forwards: K Dae Won, S Edgar (VC), Cesinha (C)

BSN vs DAE Dream11 prediction

Daegu FC start as favourites against Busan IPark in the Korean Football League on Wednesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these BSN vs DAE Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The BSN vs DAE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Dayot Upamecano to Arsenal confirmed? RB Leipzig tell clubs Gunners have won the race

Image Courtesy: Busan Park FC Instagram official