BTE Vs SLA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Belarus Cup Live

BATE Borisov host Slavia Mozyr in the Belarus Cup on April 29, 2020. The match will be played at the Stadyen Dynama on Wednesday with a kick-off time of 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the BTE vs SLA Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BTE vs SLA Dream11 prediction, the BTE vs SLA Dream11 top picks and BTE vs SLA Dream11 team.

BTE vs SLA Dream11 prediction and match schedule

Next match!⚡



⚽ FC BATE Borisov – FC Slavia Mozyr

🏆 Cup of Belarus, semi-final

🗓 April 29th

⏰ 20:00

📍Borisov

🏟 Borisov-Arena

#BATESLV #alwaysfirst✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/NFPLWQhEYh — FC BATE Borisov (@FCBATE) April 27, 2020

BTE vs SLA Dream11 prediction

BTE vs SLA Dream11 prediction: BATE Borisov squad

Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milić, Anton Saroka, Bojan Dubajić, Andrey Kudravets, Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Evgeni Yablonski, Dmitri Baga, Dmitry Bessmertniy, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Hervaine Moukam, Willum Thor Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Aleksandr Volodko, Andrei Patapenka, Bojan Nastić, Boris Kopitović, Aleksandar Filipović, Zakhar Volkov, Yegor Filipenko, Anton Chichkan, Aleksandr Svirski, Denis Scherbitski

BTE vs SLA Dream11 prediction: Slavia Mozyr squad

Maksym Slyusar, Francis Narh, Dennis Tetteh, Nikita Melnikov, Ilia Vasilevich, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Gleb Shevchenko, Vladislav Zhuk, Igor Costrov, James Kotei, Valeryi Senko, Aleksandr Anufriev, Maksim Myakish, Andrii Sorokyn, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Yuri Pantya, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, Andrei Chukhlei, Egor Potapov, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Miakish, Igor Rozhkov, Nikolai Romanyuk, Mikhail Baranovski, Evgeni Ivanenko

BTE vs SLA Dream11 match schedule

Date - Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Kickoff time - 10:30 PM IST

Venue - Stadyen Dynama, Minsk.

BTE vs SLA Dream11 team: BTE vs SLA Dream11 top picks

Here are the BTE vs SLA Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: A Chichkan

Defenders: V Zhuk, Y Pantia, B Nastic (VC), D Bessmertniy

Midfielders: A Kotlyarov, A Raevskiy, A Chukhley, P Nekhajchik

Forwards: N Melnikov (C), M Skavysh

BTE vs SLA Dream11 prediction

BATE Borisov start as favourites against Slavia Mozyr in the Belarus Cup semi-final which will be played on Wednesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these BTE vs SLA Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The BTE vs SLA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

