BTE Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live Game Info

Quick links:
BATE Borisov will host Torpedo Zhodino on Saturday, April 18 in the Belarusian Premier League. After a dismal start to their league campaign, BATE Borisov bounced back well by winning their last two games comfortably. Meanwhile, their opponents, Torpedo Zhodino, have had a great start so far, winning thrice and losing just once. Keep reading for the BTE vs TOR Dream11 team prediction, match schedule and top picks.
Also Read | Rey Mysterio's Return Date Confirmed; Will Compete At Money In The Bank 2020 Qualifiers
Venue: Borisov Arena
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020
Time: 10:30 PM IST
After winning two games in a row, Borisov will be looking to keep their momentum strong in the league. Last week, they beat FC Minsk 3-0. Stanislav Dragun, Anton Saroka and Pavel Nekhaychik were all on the scoresheet as BATE ran out comfortable winners. Two wins and two losses from their opening four games mean, BATE Borisov are currently 8th in the league, but a win over Torpedo could help them jump a few places in the points table.
Torpedo Zhodino are currently second in the table after four Matchdays. After winning their opening two games, Torpedo lost 2-0 to Dinamo Minsk on April 3. Just like BATE, they are coming into Saturday's fixture after a dominating win. Torpedo beat Energetik-BGU 2-0 last week. Andrey Khachaturyan and Gabriel Ramos were one the scoresheet for the victors.
Also Read | Lana Vows To Become Ms Money In The Bank And Cash In On Becky Lynch
Anton Chichkan (GK), Dzmitry Baha, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Dmitriy Bessmertny, Stanislav Dragun, Egor Filipenko, Bojan Nastic, Willum Willumsson, Makasim Skavysh, Ihar Stasevich, Zakhar Volkov
Vladimir Bushma (GK), Dmitri Antilevski, Maksim Bordachev, Andrey Khachaturyan, Ilya Kukharchyk, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Gabriel Ramos, Vladimir Shcherbo, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Yashin, Valeri Gorbachik
BATE Borisov: Willum Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Stanislav Dragun
Torpedo Zhodino: Dmitri Antilevski, Vitali Ustinov, Gabriel Ramos
Also Read | WWE Slammed By Fans For Overspending On Part-time Stars While Releasing Full-time Talents
Goalkeeper: Vladimir Bushma
Defenders: Bojan Nastic, Egor Filipenko, Boris Kopitovic, Dmitriy Bessmertny
Midfielders: Willum Willumsson (C), Stanislav Dragun, Gabriel Ramos, Andrey Khachaturyan
Attackers: Igor Stasevich, Valeri Gorbachik (VC)
According to our BTE vs TOR Dream11 prediction, BATE Borisov should pick up a slender win.
Also Read | Finn Balor To Face The Velveteen Dream On The Next Episode Of WWE NXT