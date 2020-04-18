BTE Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live Game Info

BATE Borisov will host Torpedo Zhodino on Saturday, April 18 in the Belarusian Premier League. After a dismal start to their league campaign, BATE Borisov bounced back well by winning their last two games comfortably. Meanwhile, their opponents, Torpedo Zhodino, have had a great start so far, winning thrice and losing just once. Keep reading for the BTE vs TOR Dream11 team prediction, match schedule and top picks.

BTE vs TOR Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Borisov Arena

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020

Time: 10:30 PM IST

BTE vs TOR Dream11 team preview

After winning two games in a row, Borisov will be looking to keep their momentum strong in the league. Last week, they beat FC Minsk 3-0. Stanislav Dragun, Anton Saroka and Pavel Nekhaychik were all on the scoresheet as BATE ran out comfortable winners. Two wins and two losses from their opening four games mean, BATE Borisov are currently 8th in the league, but a win over Torpedo could help them jump a few places in the points table.

Torpedo Zhodino are currently second in the table after four Matchdays. After winning their opening two games, Torpedo lost 2-0 to Dinamo Minsk on April 3. Just like BATE, they are coming into Saturday's fixture after a dominating win. Torpedo beat Energetik-BGU 2-0 last week. Andrey Khachaturyan and Gabriel Ramos were one the scoresheet for the victors.

BTE vs TOR Dream11 predicted line-ups

Bate Borisov

Anton Chichkan (GK), Dzmitry Baha, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Dmitriy Bessmertny, Stanislav Dragun, Egor Filipenko, Bojan Nastic, Willum Willumsson, Makasim Skavysh, Ihar Stasevich, Zakhar Volkov

Torpedo Zhodino

Vladimir Bushma (GK), Dmitri Antilevski, Maksim Bordachev, Andrey Khachaturyan, Ilya Kukharchyk, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Gabriel Ramos, Vladimir Shcherbo, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Yashin, Valeri Gorbachik

BTE vs TOR Dream11 top picks

BATE Borisov: Willum Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Stanislav Dragun

Torpedo Zhodino: Dmitri Antilevski, Vitali Ustinov, Gabriel Ramos

BTE vs TOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Vladimir Bushma

Defenders: Bojan Nastic, Egor Filipenko, Boris Kopitovic, Dmitriy Bessmertny

Midfielders: Willum Willumsson (C), Stanislav Dragun, Gabriel Ramos, Andrey Khachaturyan

Attackers: Igor Stasevich, Valeri Gorbachik (VC)

BTE vs TOR Dream11 prediction

According to our BTE vs TOR Dream11 prediction, BATE Borisov should pick up a slender win.

Note: The BTE vs TOR Dream11 prediction is made from our own analysis and do not guarantee a positive outcome in your game.

