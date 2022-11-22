Budweiser Shrugs Off Qatar 2022 Stadium Beer Ban, Employs Unique Strategy For Unsold Beers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup sponsor Budweiser has recently been in the news after hosts Qatar imposed a last-minute ban on alcoholic beer during the tournament despite the American company being one of the primary sponsors of the competition for the last few editions.

The ban on beer was announced at all the eight stadiums hosting World Cup matches, just two days before the tournament began. With alcoholic beer being banned, Budweiser has decided to reward the winning team of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with its crates of beer.

New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them? pic.twitter.com/Vv2YFxIZa1 — Budweiser (@Budweiser) November 19, 2022

Qatar imposes ban on alcoholic beer only two days before World Cup begins

FIFA released a statement on November 18 to confirm that host country Qatar were banning the sale of beer outside all eight World Cup venues. "Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from ... stadium perimeters," read the statement.

Meanwhile, AP has reported that other forms of alcohol such as champagne, wine and whiskey will still be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the stadiums. After refusing the news of the beer ban, 2022 FIFA World Cup sponsor Budweiser hilariously tweeted, "This is awkward," a post that has now been deleted.

Amid the ban, it is pertinent to note that Ab InBev, which is the parent company of Budweiser, pays millions of dollars at each FIFA World Cup to get the exclusive rights to sell beer. AP further reports that Budweiser had already shipped a huge amount of their stock from Britain to Qatar under the assumption that they would be able to sell their products to millions of fans.

And what is more shocking is that Qatar had agreed to FIFA's requirement of selling alcohol in the stadiums when they won the bid to host the World Cup. Moreover, the host country Brazil was also required to amend a law in 2014 to allow alcohol sales in their stadiums.

Even though Qatar is hosting the biggest sporting event in the world, the country has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, with the ban on alcohol only resulting in a minor controversy. Most of the recent controversy has surrounded the human rights abuses in Qatar, with several Western nations slamming the host country for the same.