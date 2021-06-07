Buendia Transfer: Aston Villa Beat Arsenal To Sign Norwich Star For £35million

Aston Villa got the better of London rivals Arsenal as the Villans announced reaching an agreement with Norwich City for Emiliano Buendia. The Buendia transfer is set to see the Claret and Blue break the club-record signing fee and reportedly splash €34m alongside add ons to acquire the services of the 24-year-old midfielder.

Aston Villa and Norwich City have reached an agreement for the transfer of Emiliano Buendía. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 7, 2021

Aston Villa Buendia transfer

Arsenal transfer news had linked the Gunners with the signing of Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City for a long time. However, Aston Villa have managed to swoop in and is set to sign the Argentina star from the newly-promoted Norwich City for a reported fee of £33m.

The 24-year-old midfielder is currently away on national duty and is expected to undergo a medical in Argentina ahead of the proposed move. He is part of the national squad that is set to feature in the Copa America and could soon make his debut for the national team soon after missing out on making his first senior team appearance during Argentina's 1-1 draw with Chile last week.

Emiliano Buendia stats

Emiliano Buendia has been one of the standout performers for Norwich City since joining them in a move worth around £1m from Getafe in June 2018. The Argentine international had a solid outing for the Canaries during the 2019-20 campaign in the Premier League which saw them get relegated to the Championship just after spending a season in the English top-flight.

Instead of planning to move away from Norwich, the 24-year-old midfielder decided to stick to the Canaries and went on to be named as the Championship Player of the Season for the 2020-21 campaign for his stellar performances that helped in putting Norwich City back to the Premier League.

The Argentine was instrumental in Norwich's attack scoring 15 goals while providing 16 assists in the Championship campaign this season. He created more chances than anyone in the second tier of English football during the 2020-21 campaign with Emi Buendia stats revealing that the Argentine scored 24 goals and registered over 42 assists in just three years during his time with the Canaries.

The Aston Villa Buendia transfer is a massive acquisition for the Villans as they have finally found a playmaker who could boost the team's creativity in attack. The Argentine's signing could also be seen as a replacement for Jack Grealish with football transfer news latest linking Villa club captain and the English international with a move to Manchester City.

Arsenal transfer news on the other hand sees head coach Mikel Arteta continue to look for a player who can boost some creativity into the team's attack following the departure of Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners are rumoured to find ways of holding on to Martin Odegaard who joined them for a short-term loan from Real Madrid last season. However, Los Blancos' new head coach Carlo Ancelotti will decide whether the midfielder will return to Real Madrid or be sold in the summer with the Gunners interested in signing him up on a permanent basis.