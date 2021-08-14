Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Held To A 1-1 Draw Against Borussia Monchengladbach

Bundesliga title defenders Bayern Munich started their season with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park in Monchengladbach on Friday. First-half goals from Alassane Plea and Robert Lewandowski saw the match end with the two teams sharing points.

Bayern, who failed to win any of their four NFL preseason games, looked a little shaky at the start and their defence was repeatedly caught out of position, Patrick Herrmann came close to giving Gladbach the lead in the fourth minute but fired just wide of the post.

However, they kept pressing as Alphonso Davies gave the ball away around the halfway line and Gladbach countered instantly with Plea rifling a shot past Manuel Neuer, after a well-timed through ball from Lars Stindl.

Bayern was not just going to sit back and let their opposition dominate proceedings and instantly responded with a Lewandowski volley, which was well saved by Yann Sommer. Again, in the 36th minute, the Swiss keeper was called into action after a strong shot from Josip Stanisic.

Finally, in the 42nd minute, a corner from Joshua Kimmich fell near none other than Lewandowski as he finished with a brilliant half-volley to level the score and also bag a goal on an opening day for a seventh consecutive time.

Lewandowski has scored in each of his last 11 Bundesliga appearances, with 18 goals in that run. The last time he played a game for Bayern without scoring was back in February.

Goalless second half

In the second half, Bayern kept on attacking and came very close to taking the lead in the 60th minute after a wonderful run and ball in from Davies to Lewandowski whose first-time shot produced a stunning save from Sommer.

Gladbach got close as well in the 70th minute after a good shot by Stindl was well saved by Neuer. In the 76th minute, Thuram was unable to connect with a superb ball played in from the right for what should have been the lead for Gladbach.

Nagelsmann not satisfied with draw

"It was a game that was exciting for fans. Obviously, you cannot be satisfied with a draw," said Nagelsmann, whose team is hoping to win a 10th straight league title.

"It was a bit wild, a bit too open, but both teams had good phases. We did not start well and lost possession too often. We did it better and were really strong in the final 20 minutes of the first half when we scored," he added.

"It was an intense game, both teams had chances. Our play wasn't perfect. There were many simple mistakes, pace and consistency were missing. But the first game is done. Now we can prepare for the next game. It's never easy for us here. It was really cool to play with fans again and that's also something special." Lewandowski was quoted as saying by fcbayern.com.

"The point against Bayern is more than deserved. We performed well. We can also thank our outstanding goalkeeper Yann Sommer. It was a great opening game, but both teams have room for improvement," Borussia Monchengladbach's head coach, Adi Hütter said during the post-match press conference.

(Image: @FCBayernEN - Twitter)