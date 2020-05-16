Bundesliga Could Be Cancelled Again If Rules Are Breached, Warns Top German Politician

A top German politician has warned that the Bundesliga might be cancelled if social distancing rules are breached. The Bundesliga is set to resume from Saturday, May 16 after almost two months of being under suspension due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Bundesliga return: Bavaria President Markus Soder claims issues between clubs, players

Bavaria President Markus Soder, while speaking to Bild, has revealed that there have been several issues between the players and the clubs. That could mean that the top two divisions of Bundesliga, that resume on May 16, might well be put under lockdown again in the near future. All the remaining Bundesliga games will be played behind closed doors after the authorities gave the go-ahead to the governing body to resume the competition.

Bundesliga return: German politician warns of suspension

Bundesliga clubs returned to training in groups of five, three weeks back. But Bavaria President Markus Soder fears violations of the government's lockdown rules once Bundesliga returns. He also claimed that there have been some serious violations with regards to medical policies to tackle the coronavirus.

Bavaria President Markus Soder has claimed that the health experts as well as the Bundesliga officials have drafted new rules at heavy costs. Hence, it was necessary to stick to those rules until the Bundesliga fixtures for the season were completed. He further warned that if the rules were not followed diligently, then there was a possibility of cancelling the competition, describing it as being 'sending odd' during a game.

Bundesliga return: Augsburg coach breaks lockdown rules

Bavaria President Markus Soder's statement comes at a time when FC Augsburg coach accepted that he had broken quarantine rules. It was earlier reported that Heiko Herrlich left his hotel to buy a tube of toothpaste from a nearby store. However, players and managers have been asked to undergo a mandatory self-isolation in hotels for two weeks before Bundesliga could resume. During this period of isolation, they have been extensively tested for coronavirus.

Bundesliga fixtures

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke is the top game to watch out for. Borussia Dortmund have bagged 51 points in 25 games this season. On the other hand, Schalke are placed sixth on the Bundesliga points table with 37 points to their credit. Apart from this, Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin, Augsburg vs Wolfsburg, Dusseldorf vs Paderborn, RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach are the games to be played.

