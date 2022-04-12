Bundesliga Game Halted For First Time To Allow Player To Break Fast During Ramadan

Bundesliga witnessed history last week as for the first time a match was paused to allow a star to break his fast during Ramadan. Following the match's conclusion, Moussa Niakhate thanked referee Matthias Jollenbeck for giving him the time to hydrate himself and break his fast.

Ramadan is a festival celebrated by Muslims around the world. At this time, Muslim people follow extreme austerity and do not eat or drink anything during daylight hours.

Bundesliga game halted midway to allow Niakhate to break fast

In the 65th minute of the Augsburg vs Mainz game, referee Matthias Jollenbeck halted the match to give Moussa Niakhate the time to break his fast. In a video clip of the Bundesliga game posted below, Niakhate can be seen taking in some fluids while speaking to Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zenter.

After he broke his fast, he went up to the referee and thanked him for his kind gesture that also helped script history by making it the first Bundesliga game where a player was given time to break his fast midway through a match. In a football game, there is usually just one break which takes place at half-time. The rest of the match is free-flowing and is only halted if a player needs treatment for an injury or if some unforeseen circumstance takes place that requires the match to be stopped.

As for the 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign, Lutz Michael Frohlich, who is the director of communications for the German Referee Committee, has permitted officials to halt games midway through a match to give players the time to break their fast.

Play was stopped during Augsburg vs. Mainz 05 so Moussa Niakhaté could have a moment to break his Ramadan fast just after sunset 👏 pic.twitter.com/TwfbcpBfn7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 11, 2022

However, this is not the first time such a scene has been witnessed in football. Last season during a Premier League clash between Leicester City and Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium, the game was paused to allow Eagles midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and Foxes defender Wesley Fofana to break their fast.

Bundesliga standings update: Mainz in 10th

After 29 games, Mainz are currently in tenth place in the Bundesliga standings with 38 points, 12 points clear of the relegation places. On the other hand, Augsburg are right in the relegation fight as they are currently in 14th place with 32 points, just six points clear of 16th place Arminia.