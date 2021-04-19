Bundesliga Giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund Officially REJECT Super League Invite

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have shown resistance to the European Super League and have rejected the invitations to join the breakaway league. The footballing world was sent into a shock when 12 leading clubs announced their plans to kick start a league, which could change the face of domestic leagues, the Champions League and the international competitions. And while all the Champions League elites have pledged their support to the new league, Dortmund and Bayern Munich have maintained their stance to continue the traditional approach.

Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich reject Super League invitation

Borussia Dortmund have issued a statement to say that the club and Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich were united in opposition to the European Super League and would not be joining the breakaway league. Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said the duo that is on the board of the European Club Association (ECA), had reaffirmed its stance and that of the ECA in a Sunday meeting. A host of the European Super League teams have withdrawn from the ECA to propel their dreams of the Super League, but both Bayern and Dortmund remain committed to seeing through the planned reforms of the Champions League format.

Official: Borussia Dortmund have just announced that they’re *not* joining the #SuperLeague. ðŸŸ¡âš«ï¸ #BVB



“The clubs wants to implement the planned reform of the UEFA Champions League. The plans to found a Super League have been rejected”, BVB CEO Watzke said. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021

The German clubs are supporting UEFA’s ‘Swiss System” of the Champions League reconstruction, which involves the participation of 36 teams, 4 more than the current system. Watzke commented, “This decision means that the clubs want to implement the planned reform of the UEFA Champions League. It was the clear opinion of the members of the ECA board that the plans to found a Super League were rejected. Both German clubs that are represented on the ECA Board, FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, represented 100 per cent congruent views in all discussions". SkySports has reported that RB Leipzig will also follow the path taken by the fellow Germans and will reject the Super League.

After Borussia Dortmund statement, also RB Leipzig sources confirmed that they’ve no intention to join #SuperLeague in the next weeks, as SkyDE confirmed. ðŸ‡©ðŸ‡ª



BVB CEO Watzke also stated that “FC Bayern and B. Dortmund have 100% compatible views”, both against the #SuperLeague. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021

The European Super League has received wide-spread criticism, with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera being one of the first to comment on the issue. PSG also rejected the idea of becoming one of the European Super League teams and the Spaniard said, "I fell in love with popular football, with the football of the fans, with the dream of seeing the team of my heart compete against the greatest. If this European Super League advances, those dreams are over, the illusions of the fans of the teams that are not giants of being able to win on the field competing in the best competitions will end. I love football and I cannot remain silent about this, I believe in an improved Champions League but not in the rich stealing what the people created, which is nothing other than the most beautiful sport on the planet". Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil and manager Arsene Wenger have also condemned the Super League.

