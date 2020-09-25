Bundesliga Matchday 2 Fixtures, Schedule, Live Streaming In India And All Details

After the first round of Bundesliga fixtures, the Bundesliga matchday 2 schedule is set to go underway, with the first match of the schedule seeing Hertha Berlin take on Eintracht Frankfurt. The first round of Bundesliga fixtures saw Bayern Munich continue their great run of form, while Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig recorded impressive victories as well. Here is how the Bundesliga matchday 2 schedule looks like and how the Bundesliga standings look after the first round of fixtures.

Bundesliga standings update

Defending champions Bayern Munich find themselves at the top of the Bundesliga standings, courtesy of their impressive 8-0 victory over Schalke. A total of seven teams earned maximum points in the first round of Bundesliga fixtures, with Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg rounding out the top four. The bottom three teams in the Bundesliga standings consist of Werder Bremen, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Schalke.

Bundesliga matchday 2 preview

The first match of the Bundesliga schedule on matchday 2 sees Hertha Berlin take on Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, September 26 at 12:00 AM IST. A total of seven matches take place on Saturday, with Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund all in action. All eyes will be on the young Dortmund side on the road against Augsburg, who have impressed in the early part of the season.

The Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig game is surely the one to look out for when it comes to the Bundesliga matchday 2 schedule. While RB Leipzig won their first round of Bundesliga fixtures, Bayer Leverkusen could only manage a draw against Wolfburg. Sunday will see two Bundesliga fixtures being played, with UEFA Super Cup 2020 winners Bayern Munich taking on Hoffenheim.

Bundesliga matchday 2 fixtures and India timings

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt - September 26, 12:00 AM IST

FSV Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart - September 26, 7:00 PM IST

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig - September 26, 7:00 PM IST

Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Union Berlin - September 26, 7:00 PM IST

Armenia Bielefeld vs Koln - September 26, 7:00 PM IST

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund - September 26, 7:00 PM IST

FC Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen - September 26, 10:00 PM IST

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich - September 27, 7:00 PM IST

Sc Freiburg vs WfL Wolsburg - September 27, 9:30 PM IST

How to watch Bundesliga live stream in India?

The live telecast of Bundesliga fixtures will not be available in India. However, fans in India can watch the Bundesliga live stream on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. Live scores and highlights of the Bundesliga fixtures will be available on the official Bundesliga social media accounts and on the accounts of respective teams as well.

Image Credits: Bundesliga Twitter