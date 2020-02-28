Bundesliga Matchday 24 Preview: Bayern Visit Hoffenheim, Dortmund Host Freiburg

Bundesliga Matchday 24 is upon us and the battle for the top spot is closer than ever. Defending champions Bayern Munich and fellow challengers RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are separated by just four points, as we head for another exciting week of Bundesliga football. We take a look at the fixtures ahead of the weekend and provide a detailed preview for the Bundesliga Matchday.

Bundesliga fixtures: Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich, Saturday, 8:00 PM IST

The defending champs will have a tough fixture in their hands with a trip to the Prezero Arena. Julian Nagelsmann less-Hoffenheim have struggled for consistency this season. Nevertheless, the eighth-best side in the German top-flight could prove to be a stern test for Hans Flick and his men. Thanks to Robert Lewandowski, Bayern avoided dropping points against Paderborn (20th) last time out. The reigning champs are coming off an impressive 3-0 win over Chelsea in London. Kingsley Coman and Javier Martinez will miss the weekend tie with injury issues. Meanwhile, Hoffenheim will be without Andrej Kramaric (groin) and Ishak Belfodil (ligament).

Also Read | Bundesliga fixtures: Jadon Sancho Is The Youngest Player In Bundesliga History To Reach 25 Goals

Bundesliga fixtures: Dortmund vs Freiburg, Saturday, 8:00 PM IST

Third-placed Dortmund are currently one of the most exciting teams in Bundesliga, thanks to the incredible form of their new signing Erling Haaland. Haaland has already scored nine times in Bundesliga and has broken multiple records since his January switch. The Norwegian's form will be key to Lucian Favre's men close the gap on Bayern (four points) before we enter the business end of the season. Firmly established in the mid-table, Freiburg don't necessarily pose a big challenge for Dortmund. However, with Thomas Delaney still nursing his ankle injury, Dortmund will have to vary of the visitors' midfield presence.

🎙 Favre pregame presser:



“Whether we play with the same team or even rotate, we haven’t decided. The Gladbach, Paris, and Schalke matches are soon, so it’s something for us to think about it." pic.twitter.com/hzfymcm36e — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 27, 2020

Also Read | Bundesliga fixtures: Eintracht Vs Union Berlin Live Streaming Details, Team News, Bundesliga Standings

Bundesliga fixtures: RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen, Sunday, 8:00 PM IST

We switch to Sunday for probably the biggest clash of Matchday 24. Leipzig, who are just one point off Bayern, will aim to keep pace with the league-leaders with a win over a defiant Leverkusen. Kai Havertz-led Leverkusen are currently fifth in the Bundesliga standings and could potentially surprise an injury-hit Leipzig. Kevin Kampl, Ibrahima Konate, Willi Orban and Yussuf Poulsen will all miss the game on Sunday. Could Julian Nagelssman work his magic against Leverkusen?

Also Read | Bundesliga fixtures: Lewandowski Late Show Saves Bayern Bundesliga Blushes Against Paderborn

Meanwhile, the rest of the Bundesliga fixtures

Saturday

Dusseldorf vs Hertha Berlin

Augsburg vs Monchengladbach

Mainz vs Paderborn

Koln vs Schalke

Sunday

Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg

Werder Bremen vs Frankfurt

Bundesliga Standings

#Bundesliga Spieltag 23 Standings: Bayern Muenchen masih di puncak klasemen sementara. Ditempel ketat oleh RB Leipzig. pic.twitter.com/7RgzlAPkfG via @Bundesliga_DE — footballisme (@footballisme) February 25, 2020

Bundesliga Live Streaming

Bundesliga live streaming in India will be provided by Hotstar. Alternatively, you can catch several Bundesliga live matches broadcasted on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD.

Also Read | Bundesliga fixtures: Bayern Vs Paderborn Live Streaming Details, Match Preview And Bundesliga Standings

(Image Credits: Bayern Munich, Timo Werner and Erling Haaland Official Twitter Handles)