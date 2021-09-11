Bundesliga: RB Leipzig Vs Bayern Munich Live Stream, Preview, Prediction And More

RB Leipzig will host Bayern Munich on Matchday 4 of the Bundesliga 2021/22 on September 11 at 10:00 pm IST. RB Leipzig did not have a great start to their Bundesliga season, having lost two of their three games before the international break. While Bayern Munich, on the other hand, were brilliant, winning two games, having won two and drawn one and will be hoping to continue their form in this encounter.

Here's a look at our RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich prediction, RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich H2H record, and RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live stream details.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich prediction and preview

RB Leipzig will be hoping to bounce back after a dismal start to the season. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are looking strong and are going through a five-match undefeated streak across all competitions. The encounter promises to be great with the hosts trying to better their performance as they stand at the 10th position in the points table, while the visitors aim to climb up to the top spot. Based on current form and recent results, the away team will likely come away with three points.

The game will also be a homecoming for Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann who previously was the RBL coach for two seasons before switching to the Bavarians in the summer.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich H2H record

The two sides have faced each other 12 times. Bayern Munich have a greater record winning six games while Leipzig have managed only one win over Bayern Munch, with five games ending in a draw. This will be the 13th meeting between both sides, and the two sides will look to take all points away from this game. The last time the two sides met, Bayern Munich secured a narrow 1-0 win.

Bundesliga live: Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live in India

Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony LIV and Jio TV. The match will also be streamed live on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. Fans can also follow updates on the Fancode app and the club’s respective social media handles.

