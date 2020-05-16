Bundesliga Referees Likely To Suffer From Concentration Issues During 'closed-door' Games

Bundesliga referees could face the problem of concentration in a weird environment, once the German competition resumes this weekend, according to former Premier League referee Mark Hasley. The Bundesliga will resume on Saturday, May 16 after almost two months of suspension since coronavirus wreaked havoc in the country.

Bundesliga return: Difficult to maintain concentration in a hostile environment

With the first #Revierderby of the decade fast approaching, here's a look back on the last 🔟 seasons:



⚔️ Matches: 2⃣1⃣

⚒️ Schalke wins: 7⃣

🐝 Dortmund wins: 7⃣

⚖️ Draws: 7⃣



A new era awaits 🌄 pic.twitter.com/90msw2xNAr — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 15, 2020

Mark Hasley has revealed that he returned to officiating games after beating cancer in 2010. He decided to mark his return with low-profile games, hence he decided to officiate an Under-23 Leicester City vs Scunthorpe at Hinckley Town with a crowd of 50 people. He revealed that maintaining an optimal level of concentration under a sub-standard atmosphere was the biggest problem he came across.

Bundesliga return: Bundesliga referees will face concentration issues

Mark Hasley thus believes that concentration is the biggest problem that the Bundesliga referees will face once the competition resumes behind closed doors. Fans have been prohibited from attending the games at the venues in order to stringently abide by the social distancing norms put in place by the government of Germany.

Mark Hasley has revealed that the Bundesliga referees will find it strange to officiate the remaining fixtures of the season behind closed doors. He revealed that the Bundesliga referees might find themselves wandering, which could lead to several refereeing mistakes during the game. Hasley claimed that the crowd plays an important role in boosting the morale of the officials, something that Bundesliga referees will have to deal with.

Hasley revealed that Premier League officials too will face similar such concentration issues as and when the competition resumes behind closed doors. He claimed that the Bundesliga referees will have to cope with the absence of a thrilling atmosphere in the stadiums, citing the fact that the 'games behind closed doors' concept are likely to last longer than actually predicted.

Bundesliga standings

As of now, Bayern Munich lead the Bundesliga standings. The Bavarians have bagged 55 points in 25 games so far this season. The defending Bundesliga champions are followed by Borussia Dortmund with 51 points in 25 games. RB Leipzig occupy the third spot with 50 points.

