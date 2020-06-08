Bundesliga Results, Matchday 30 Highlights & Updated Table As Bayern Edge Closer To Glory

The clash between Augsburg and FC Koln on Sunday completed the fixtures of Matchday 30 of the Bundesliga. Hans-Dieter Flick's Bayern Munich have edged closer to clinching the Bundesliga title again this season with their recent victory against Bayer Leverkusen. Here are the Bundesliga results, Bundesliga highlights, Bundesliga table, Bundesliga schedule and highlights from the weekend.

Bundesliga results: Bayern humiliate Leverkusen

Defending champions Bayern Munich played Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 30. The Bavarians cruised past their opponents with ease, netting four past Leverkusen. Kingsley Coman, Leon Goreztka, Serge Gnabry, and Robert Lewandowski were on target for the Bavarians, scoring once each. On the other hand, Lucas Alario and Florian Wirtz scored for Leverkusen but couldn't clinch a point from the game despite being the ones to net first.

Bundesliga results: Dortmund edge past Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund were up against Hertha Berlin on Saturday. An empty Signal Iduna park saw Emre Can score for his side courtesy of a brilliant assist from Julian Brandt and great presence of mind from Jadon Sancho. The England international came close to scoring in the 89th minute after some great play with Raphael Guerreiro but was denied. The game ended 1-0 in favour of Dortmund.

Bundesliga highlights: Bundesliga results

Other Bundesliga results over the weekend:

SC Freiburg 1 - 0 Borussia Monchegladbach

RB Leipzig 1 - 1 Paderborn

Dusseldorf 2 - 2 Hoffenheim

Eintracht Frankfurt 0 - 2 Mainz

Werder Bremen 0 - 1 Wolfsburg

Union Berlin 1 - 1 Schalke

Augsburg 1 - 1 FC Koln

Bundesliga results: Bundesliga table

Bayern Munich are on course to win the Bundesliga title again this season, courtesy of their massive lead on the Bundesliga table. The Bavarian giants have bagged 70 points in 30 games. On the other hand, second-placed Dortmund have 63 points to their credit after the Bundesliga results over the weekend. RB Leipzig saw the gap widen with Dortmund by four points on the Bundesliga table after the draw against Paderborn. Monchengladbach occupy the fourth spot on the Bundesliga table with 56 points.

Bundesliga schedule

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig - Friday, June 12 (June 13, 12 am IST)

Dusseldorf vs Dortmund - Saturday, June 13, 7 pm IST

FC Koln vs Union Berlin - Saturday, June 13, 7 pm IST

Wolfsburg vs SC Freiburg - Saturday, June 13, 7 pm IST

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Saturday, June 13, 7 pm IST

Paderborn vs Werder Bremen - Saturday, June 13, 7 pm IST

Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach - Saturday, June 13, 10 pm IST

Mainz vs Augsburg - Sunday, June 14, 7 pm IST

Schalke vs Leverkusen - Sunday, June 14, 9.30 pm IST

