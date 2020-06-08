Bundesliga Results, Matchday 30 Highlights & Updated Table As Bayern Edge Closer To Glory

Quick links:
The clash between Augsburg and FC Koln on Sunday completed the fixtures of Matchday 30 of the Bundesliga. Hans-Dieter Flick's Bayern Munich have edged closer to clinching the Bundesliga title again this season with their recent victory against Bayer Leverkusen. Here are the Bundesliga results, Bundesliga highlights, Bundesliga table, Bundesliga schedule and highlights from the weekend.
Best No. 9 in the world 🌎— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 6, 2020
Don't @ me pic.twitter.com/zcGJ4GPvqV
Defending champions Bayern Munich played Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 30. The Bavarians cruised past their opponents with ease, netting four past Leverkusen. Kingsley Coman, Leon Goreztka, Serge Gnabry, and Robert Lewandowski were on target for the Bavarians, scoring once each. On the other hand, Lucas Alario and Florian Wirtz scored for Leverkusen but couldn't clinch a point from the game despite being the ones to net first.
Borussia Dortmund were up against Hertha Berlin on Saturday. An empty Signal Iduna park saw Emre Can score for his side courtesy of a brilliant assist from Julian Brandt and great presence of mind from Jadon Sancho. The England international came close to scoring in the 89th minute after some great play with Raphael Guerreiro but was denied. The game ended 1-0 in favour of Dortmund.
Other Bundesliga results over the weekend:
SC Freiburg 1 - 0 Borussia Monchegladbach
RB Leipzig 1 - 1 Paderborn
Dusseldorf 2 - 2 Hoffenheim
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 - 2 Mainz
Werder Bremen 0 - 1 Wolfsburg
Union Berlin 1 - 1 Schalke
Augsburg 1 - 1 FC Koln
Wolfsburg into 6th 🔺— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) June 7, 2020
Augsburg leapfrog Union 🔺
Crunch time for Werder ⚠️#BundesligaMD30 pic.twitter.com/fSqYYsWYEe
Bayern Munich are on course to win the Bundesliga title again this season, courtesy of their massive lead on the Bundesliga table. The Bavarian giants have bagged 70 points in 30 games. On the other hand, second-placed Dortmund have 63 points to their credit after the Bundesliga results over the weekend. RB Leipzig saw the gap widen with Dortmund by four points on the Bundesliga table after the draw against Paderborn. Monchengladbach occupy the fourth spot on the Bundesliga table with 56 points.
Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig - Friday, June 12 (June 13, 12 am IST)
Dusseldorf vs Dortmund - Saturday, June 13, 7 pm IST
FC Koln vs Union Berlin - Saturday, June 13, 7 pm IST
Wolfsburg vs SC Freiburg - Saturday, June 13, 7 pm IST
Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Saturday, June 13, 7 pm IST
Paderborn vs Werder Bremen - Saturday, June 13, 7 pm IST
Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach - Saturday, June 13, 10 pm IST
Mainz vs Augsburg - Sunday, June 14, 7 pm IST
Schalke vs Leverkusen - Sunday, June 14, 9.30 pm IST
