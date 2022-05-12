Bundesliga Set For Another Huge Loss As Lewandowski Could Leave Bayern For Barcelona

The Bundesliga may lose another star as Bayern Munich's top scorer of this season, Robert Lewandowski, may leave the club, with Barcelona believed to be the reported destination. This would be a major blow for Germany's top-flight, as they would lose another star in quick succession after Erling Haaland's deal from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City was confirmed recently.

Robert Lewandoski could leave Bayern Munich for Barcelona

According to a recent report by Sport Bild, Robert Lewandowski is keen on leaving Bayern Munich to join Barcelona next season. His situation is similar to that of PSG star striker Kylian Mbappe, as both No.9's are stuck in a dilemma of whether to stay at their current club or move to one of the La Liga giants.

While Mbappe is linked with Real Madrid and his contract expires at the end of this season, Lewandowski still has another year left on his deal.

Moreover, the same report also adds that Bayern too have agreed to let the Polish international leave if they were to receive a bid in the region of €40 million. The talks of Lewandowski signing a contract extension at the Allianz Stadium are believed to have fallen through, as the Bavarians have a '30+ rule', as per which no player above the age of 30 will receive an extension of more than a year. It is believed that the 33-year-old is keen on signing an extension only if he receives a three-year extension.

Robert Lewandowski's stats at Bayern Munich

If Robert Lewandowski were to leave Bayern Munich, it would be a huge loss for the club as he has been their top scorer for the past few seasons. Moreover, it would also be a massive loss for the Bundesliga, who would lose two of their top strikers ahead of the new season.

Lewandowski's stats this season show that the Polish international continues to perform at the highest level as he has scored a staggering 34 goals in just 33 Bundesliga appearances. He had scored the same number of goals in the 2019-20 season before scoring a whopping 41 goals last season.