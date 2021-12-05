Bundesliga Side RB Leipzig Sack Head Coach Jesse Marsch After Poor Start To Season

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have sacked head coach Jesse Marsch after a poor start to the season. The German side finds themselves 11th on the points table after 14 games with five wins, three draws and six losses.

The 48-year-old took charge at the beginning of the season replacing Julian Nagelsmann who left to take over as the head coach of Bayern Munich. The American was brought in from RB Leipzig's sister club Salzburg in Austria and earlier became the first American to take charge of a Champions League clash.

#RBLeipzig and head coach Jesse #Marsch have mutually agreed to part ways. Jesse Marsch has been released from his contract with immediate effect.



⚪🔴 #WeAreLeipzig pic.twitter.com/JQYkaCUJam — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) December 5, 2021

The club has announced that assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will now take charge of the first team until a permanent replacement can be found. "RB Leipzig and head coach Jesse Marsch have mutually agreed to part ways," an official statement on Leipzig's website reads. "The decision is the result of an in-depth analysis and intensive discussions after the Bundesliga match against Union Berlin. Jesse Marsch will be released with immediate effect and assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming home game against Manchester City. A successor for Jesse Marsch will be announced in the near future."

Jesse Marsch sacked: Outgoing coach speaks after parting ways

Jesse Marsch said that it was a joint decision made by him and the club to part ways after he was unable to turn around the fortunes of his struggling side. "I am very grateful to be part of the Red Bull family and to have been given this opportunity. Up until the very end, I remained hopeful that after a troubled start to the season and inconsistent performances, we would find more cohesion and stability as a group and turn our fortunes around.

"Unfortunately, we didn't manage to do that and after a discussion with [Leipzig CEO] Oliver Mintzlaff, we came to the joint decision to make a change in the coaching position. I keep only positive thoughts in my mind and wish for the club, the team, the staff and all the fans that RB Leipzig finds its way back to its old strengths very quickly and, given the quality in the team and in the club, I am sure that the club will achieve its goals," he added.

