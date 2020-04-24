Bundesliga Stars Might Have To Wear Masks And Stop Play Should They Come Off: Report

European football (except in Belarus) is currently at a standstill due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the continent. Despite all the chaos that has ensued since the coronavirus outbreak, things have taken a turn for the better in the last few weeks. As per reports from German media, Bundesliga is touted to be the first major European league to resume with a predicted start date of May 9, 2020.

However, reports further state that players in the German top-flight will be asked to wear masks while playing competitive matches.

Bundesliga return date scheduled to be on May 9, 2020

Leaked document on the Bundesliga return

✅ Max of 322 people (players, staff, media, medical, etc.) at any game

✅ Temperature checks at entrance

✅ No requirement for group quarantine if positive test

✅ No shaking hands or team photos

Bundesliga stars might have to wear masks and stop play if they come off: Report

Bundesliga return rules

As per leaked reports in Dailymail UK from the German Ministry of Labour, Bundesliga players and officials will be asked to put on protective masks over the course of the 90-minute match when the competition resumes some time next month. The report further adds that matches will be halted if and when the masks slip-off a player's face. In addition to that, players will be asked to refrain from touching their mouths while wearing masks.

The leaked document further add that players will be asked to replace masks 'every 15 minutes at the latest' due to 'increased breathing volume'. The mask swaps will be labelled as 'short game breaks'.

