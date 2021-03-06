BUR Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League 2021 Match Preview

Matchday 27 of the ongoing Premier League welcomes a crucial set of fixtures for Arsenal as they take a trip to Burnley on Saturday. The match is set to be played at Turf Moor on March 6 with the match scheduled to kick off at 6: 00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BUR vs ARS Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other details of the match.

BUR vs ARS live: BUR vs ARS Dream11 match preview

Burnley walk into the match following a poor run of form as Sean Dyche's men have registered only one win in their last five outings. Winless in their last four matches, the hosts saw their latest outing ending a 1-1 draw against Leicester last weekend. Currently slotted 15th on the Premier League table, the Clarets find themselves six points away from the relegation zone, Burnley recorded a shocking 1-0 win against Arsenal during their previous head-to-head meeting in December last year and will be hoping to replicate a similar result today.

Also Read Who Is De Gea's Wife Edurne Garcia? Man United Star's Partner Is A Star In Her Own Right

Arsenal on the other hand has recorded two straight wins after recording a 3-2 win over Benfica in the Europa League with their last outing ending in a massive 1-3 victory over Leicester City. The Gunners have only suffered one loss in their last five matches and recorded three wins across all competitions as they currently sit 10th on the Premier League table. With 37 points for 26 games, the London outfit will be focused on snatching three points in this fixture and look to maintain their position in the top half of the table over the weekend

BUR vs ARS Playing 11

Burnley FC- Nick Pope, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matthew Lowton, Charlie Taylor, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra

Also Read Ronald Koeman Heard Cursing Sevilla Coach Lopetegui During Copa Del Rey Clash At Camp Nou

Arsenal- Bernd Leno, Gabriel, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Bukayoko Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,

BUR vs ARS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Bernd Leno

Defenders- Hector Bellerin, Matthew Lowton, Kieran Tierney, James Tarkowski,

Midfielders- Dwight McNeil, Bukayoko Saka, Ashley Westwood

Strikers- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jay Rodriguez, Alexandre Lacazette

Also Read Haaland Still Man United's Key Target, Mbappe Too Might Be Persuaded If PSG Tumble In UCL

BUR vs ARS Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Jay Rodriguez

Vice-Captain- Bukayoko Saka or Ashley Westwood

BUR vs ARS Match Prediction

We expect the Gunners to eke out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of 90 minutes,

Prediction- Burnley 1-2 Arsenal

Also Read Mo Salah’s Agent Posts Cryptic Tweet After Liverpool Star Gets Subbed Off Vs Chelsea

Note: The above BUR vs ARS Dream11 prediction, BUR vs ARS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUR vs ARS Dream11 Team and BUR vs ARS Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.