BUR Vs BOU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, FA Cup Match Preview

Bournemouth are set to visit Turf Moor on Tuesday to horns with Burnley in the 5th round of the FA Cup. The match is set to be played on February 9, with the kickoff scheduled for 11:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BUR vs BOU Dream11 prediction, playing 11, team news, and other match details.

Evening, lads 👋



We've arrived in Lancashire ahead of our #FACup clash with Burnley 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8t2WMkf1If — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 8, 2021

BUR vs BOU Team News

Burnley will start the match without as many as three first-team regulars. Head coach Sean Dyche will remain without Chris Wood and Josh Brownhill for the FA Cup game while left-back Charlie Taylor alongside Robbie Brady is also expected to be sidelined as the duo recovers from injuries. Bournemouth on the other hand will be a much happy bunch as they walk into the match without any new injury scare and health concerns. Apart from Dominic Solanke. interim manager Jonathan Woodgate has a full-strength squad fit to start with all players available to be in contention and play against their Premier League rivals in the FA Cup.

BUR vs BOU Playing 11 (Predicted)

Burnley- Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ben Mee, Kevin Long, Matthew Lowton, Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Josh Benson, Ashley Westwood, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra

Bournemouth- Will Dennis, Steve Cook, Adam Smith, Diego Rico, Chris Mepham, Philip Billing, Lewis Cook, Sam Surridge, Ben Pearson, Rodrigo Riquelme, Shane Long

BUR vs BOU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Defenders- Ben Mee, Steve Cook, Matthew Lowton, Diego Rico

Midfielders- Ben Pearson, Ashley Westwood, Philip Billing

Strikers- Matej Vydra, Shane Long, Jay Rodriguez

BUR vs BOU Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Shane Long or Jay Rodriguez

Vice-Captain- Matej Vydra or Ben Pearson

BUR vs BOU Match Prediction

With fixtures coming thick and fast, both teams are likely to rest some key players for this match in a bid to focus on the league. Burnley have managed to score just 1 goal in their last three Premier League outings and need to sort out their issues upfront and covert those half-chances into goals. Bournemouth on the other hand will be brimming with confidence after registering a 3-2 win against Birmingham in their previous competitive outing and will look to replicate a similar result on Tuesday. Given Burnley's Premier League status and squad quality, we expect the hosts to qualify for the quarter-finals with a win against the Championship outfit on Tuesday.

Prediction- Burnley 1-0 Bournemouth

Note: The above BUR vs BOU Dream11 prediction, BUR vs BOU Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUR vs BOU Dream11 Team and BUR vs BOU Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.