BUR Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Sean Dyche's Burnley are all set to host Crystal Palace FC on Matchday 9 of the Premier League in a late kickoff this week. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST on November 23 from Turf Moor. Here is our BUR vs CRY Dream11 prediction, BUR vs CRY Dream11 team and top picks for the contest.
The #PL action keeps on coming 😏 pic.twitter.com/qUeBpkzCLX— Premier League (@premierleague) November 23, 2020
🙌 @wilfriedzaha has 7 goal involvements in his 8 #PL matches this season, as many as he managed in 38 games in the competition last term#BURCRY pic.twitter.com/bQlX95ZwK1— Premier League (@premierleague) November 23, 2020
As Burnley take on Crystal Palace in a home game tonight, the side will be looking for their first Premier League win of the 2020-21 season. So far Burnley have lost five and drawn two of their games in the tournament, managing only three goals in a span of seven matches. Another loss could shunt the side further down the table to last place and make relegation a very real possibility.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will come into this match having won two of their last three games in the league. The side won 2-1 against Fulham and 4-1 against Leeds United with a 0-2 loss to Wolverhampton in the middle. They will also have the overwhelming advantage in the game, statistically, having won four of their last five encounters against Burnley. The sole game going in favour Burnley came during the teams' Premier League meeting in June this year when Burnley won 1-0. Crystal Palace are now in ninth place on the table with four wins and a draw.
Goalkeepers: Vicente Guaita
Defenders: James Tarkowski, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Matthew Lowton, Patrick Van Aanholt
Midfield: Ashley Westwood (VC), Dwight McNeil, Andros Townsend, Jeff Schlupp
Forwards: Chris Wood, Wilfried Zaha (C)
According to our BUR vs CRY match prediction, Crystal Palace will win this game.
