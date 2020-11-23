BUR Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Sean Dyche's Burnley are all set to host Crystal Palace FC on Matchday 9 of the Premier League in a late kickoff this week. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST on November 23 from Turf Moor. Here is our BUR vs CRY Dream11 prediction, BUR vs CRY Dream11 team and top picks for the contest.

🙌 @wilfriedzaha has 7 goal involvements in his 8 #PL matches this season, as many as he managed in 38 games in the competition last term#BURCRY pic.twitter.com/bQlX95ZwK1 — Premier League (@premierleague) November 23, 2020

BUR vs CRY Dream11 prediction and preview

As Burnley take on Crystal Palace in a home game tonight, the side will be looking for their first Premier League win of the 2020-21 season. So far Burnley have lost five and drawn two of their games in the tournament, managing only three goals in a span of seven matches. Another loss could shunt the side further down the table to last place and make relegation a very real possibility.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will come into this match having won two of their last three games in the league. The side won 2-1 against Fulham and 4-1 against Leeds United with a 0-2 loss to Wolverhampton in the middle. They will also have the overwhelming advantage in the game, statistically, having won four of their last five encounters against Burnley. The sole game going in favour Burnley came during the teams' Premier League meeting in June this year when Burnley won 1-0. Crystal Palace are now in ninth place on the table with four wins and a draw.

BUR vs CRY playing 11 prediction

Burnley FC predicted playing XI - Nick Pope (GK), Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters; Jóhann Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Dale Stephens, Dwight McNeil; Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood

Crystal Palace FC predicted playing XI - Vicente Guaita (GK), Nathaniel Clyne, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Scott Dann, Patrick Van Aanholt; Andros Townsend, Jairo Riedewald, James McArthur, Jeff Schlupp; Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha

BUR vs CRY live: Players to watch out for

Burnley FC - Chris Wood, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil

Crystal Palace FC - Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Andros Townsend

BUR vs CRY Dream11 team

Goalkeepers: Vicente Guaita

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Matthew Lowton, Patrick Van Aanholt

Midfield: Ashley Westwood (VC), Dwight McNeil, Andros Townsend, Jeff Schlupp

Forwards: Chris Wood, Wilfried Zaha (C)

BUR vs CRY Dream11 prediction

According to our BUR vs CRY match prediction, Crystal Palace will win this game.

Note: The BUR vs CRY Dream11 prediction and BUR vs CRY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BUR vs CRY Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Crystal Palace FC Twitter