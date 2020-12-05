BUR Vs EVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2020-21 Match Preview

Burnley (BUR) take on Everton (EVE) in Matchday 11 of the Premier League with both sides struggling for form in the past few weeks. The BUR vs EVE live game will begin on Saturday, December 5 at 6:00 PM IST. Fans can play the BUR vs EVE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app Dream11. Here's a look at our BUR vs EVE Dream11 prediction, BUR vs EVE Dream11 team and BUR vs EVE top picks for the encounter.

BUR vs EVE Dream11 prediction and preview

Sean Dyche’s men have endured a difficult start to their Premier League campaign and are placed 19th in the league with just five points from nine games. The Clarets have found goals hard to come by, and have scored just four in the league. Their historically solid defence has failed to impress this time as well, with the team conceding 17 goals in the first nine games. Despite winning their first game of the campaign in game week 9, they come into the Everton clash on the back of a heavy 5-0 away defeat to Manchester City.

Although Everton started the season in brilliant fashion, Carlo Ancelotti’s men have struggled of late. The Merseyside club has just won one out of its last six league games. They are currently eighth in the Premier League standings and lost 1-0 at home to Leeds United in their last game.

BUR vs EVE playing 11

Burnley: Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor; Josh Benson, Ashley Westwood, Johann Gudmundsson, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez.

Everton: Jordan Pickford; Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Tom Davies, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Rodriguez.

BUR vs EVE Dream11 team

BUR vs EVE Dream11 team

Captain: James Rodriguez

Vice-Captain: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey

Midfielders: James Rodriguez, Alex Iwobi, Johann Gudmundsson, Dwight McNeil

Forwards: Jay Rodriguez, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

BUR vs EVE Dream11 team top picks

BUR vs EVE Dream11 team top picks

Burnley: Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil

Everton: Johann Gudmundsson, Dwight McNeil, James Rodriguez

BUR vs EVE match prediction

According to our BUR vs EVE match prediction, Everton will win the game.

Note - The above BUR vs EVE Dream11 match prediction, BUR vs EVE Dream11 team and BUR vs EVE top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUR vs EVE Dream11 team here does not guarantee positive results.

