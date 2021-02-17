 BUR Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Burnley welcome Fulham on Matchday 17 of the English Premier League on Wednesday. The match is slated to be played at Turf Moor on February 17 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BUR vs FUL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of the encounter.

BUR vs FUL live: BUR vs FUL Dream11 match preview

Burnley will start the match brimming with confidence as Sean Dyche's men recorded an overwhelming 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace in their previous Premier League outing. The hosts have managed to register just seven wins from 23 games this season. With 26 points against their name, Burnley sit 16th on the Premier League table and will be hoping to record a second straight win against their London-based opponents on Wednesday.

Also Read Gerard Pique's Desperate Attempt To Pull Mbappe’s Jersey Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter

Fulham have really struggled to play their best football this season. With inconsistency being the only constant for the London-based outfit, they find themselves sitting in the relegation zone. Currently slotted 18th on the Premier league table, Scott Parker's men will be hoping to establish a good lead over 19th ranked West Brom and get out of the drop zone as soon as possible. They walk into the game riding on their fantastic display against Everton where they registered a comfortable 2-0 win.

BUR vs FUL Playing 11

Burnley- Pope, Tarkowski, Lowton, Driscoll-Glennon, Long, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Barnes

Also Read Mason Greenwood To Earn £75,000-a-week, Two-third More Than His Current Pay: Report

Fulham - Areola, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Tete, Aina, Lemina, Reed, Decordova-Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja

BUR vs FUL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- N. Pope

Defenders- T. Adarabioyo, M. Lowton, O. Aina, J. Tarkowski

Midfielders- A. Westwood, R. Loftus-Cheek, D. McNeil, B. Reid

Strikers- A. Lookman, A. Barnes

Also Read Neymar And Marcus Rashford Laud Mbappe’s Sensational Hat-trick Vs Barcelona At Camp Nou

BUR vs FUL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- A. Lookman or A. Westwood

Vice-Captain- A. Barnes or R. Loftus-Cheek

BUR vs FUL Match Prediction

Both the teams are coming off their respective victories in this Premier League tie and will be hoping to continue on a good run. Burnley are expected to play their natural counter-attacking game and rely on Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez to find the back of the net. however, Fulham, on the other hand, have looked solid in recent games as the Wednesday night game promises to be a thrilling encounter. We predict a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out across the 90 minutes.

Also Read David Alaba Confirms Bayern Munich Exit, Hints At Real Madrid Move Next Summer

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Fulham

Note: The above BUR vs FUL Dream11 prediction, BUR vs FUL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUR vs FUL Dream11 Team and BUR vs FUL Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.