BUR Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Burnley and Leicester City are set to take on each other on Matchday 29 of their ongoing Premier League campaign as both teams aim to get back on the right track. The PL fixture is set to take place at Turf Moor on Wednesday, March 3 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BUR vs LEI Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other details of this match.

New month = new focus 💪📆 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 1, 2021

BUR vs LEI live: BUR vs LEI Dream11 match preview

15th-ranked Burnley FC will wake into the game after suffering a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in their previous Premier League outing. It was their 12th loss of the season as Sean Dyche's men sit with 28 league points that were accumulated by registering seven wins and seven draws in the ongoing season. With just five points separating Burnley and relegation-threatened Fulham, the hosts will aim to extend the gap and look to stay away from the drop zone.

Leicester City are currently positioned third on the Premier League table as the Foxes hold a comfortable four-point lead over fourth-placed Westham. Brendan Rodgers' men will walk into the game following a series of consecutive losses as they were earlier handed a shocking defeat by Slavia Prague in their Europa League encounter followed by a 1-3 loss to Arsenal. With the Foxes suffering from two home losses, they will be aiming to turn their fortunes around with their away trip to Turf Moor and aim to overtake second-placed Manchester United who currently hold a narrow 1-point lead over them.

BUR vs LEI Playing 11

Burnley FC - Pope, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton, Taylor, Stephens, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood

Leicester City- Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Castagne, Thomas, Evans, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton, Under, Pereira, Vardy

BUR vs LEI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- K.Schmeichel

Defenders- M. Lowton, T. Castange, J. Tarkowski, C. Soyuncu

Midfielders- Y. Tielemans, A. Westwood, W. Ndidi, J. Brownhill

Strikers- C. Wood, J. Vardy

BUR vs LEI Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- J. Vardy or A. Westwood

Vice-Captain- C. Wood or Y. Tielemans

BUR vs LEI Match Prediction

Injury woes have not had a major effect on Brendan Rodgers' men as they continue to dominate in the Premier League. Despite missing out on a few key players, we expect the Foxes to walk away with the win which could see them move up to second place.

Prediction- Burnley 1-2 Leicester City

Note: The above BUR vs LEI Dream11 prediction, BUR vs LEI Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUR vs LEI Dream11 Team and BUR vs LEI Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.