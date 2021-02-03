BUR Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Burnley (BUR) will lock horns with Manchester City (MCI) in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Wednesday, February 3 at 6:00 PM GMT (11:30 PM IST). The game will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England. Here is our BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction, top picks and BUR vs MCI Dream11 team.

Manchester City are currently leading the Premier League standings with 44 points. Pep Guardiola’s team have played 20 games so far in the tournament, winning 13 and losing two (five draws). Burnley, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot with 22 points and a win-loss record of 6-10 (four draws).

BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction: BUR vs MCI Dream11 team and schedule

England time and date: Wednesday, February 3 at 6:00 PM GMT

Indian time and date: Wednesday, February 3 at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley, England

BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction: BUR vs MCI probable playing 11

BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction: Burnley probable playing 11

Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez

BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction: Manchester City probable playing 11

Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction: BUR vs MCI Dream11 team, top picks

Burnley: James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez

Manchester City: Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus

BUR vs MCI Match prediction: BUR vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope

Defenders: John Stones, Joao Cancelo, James Tarkowski, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Dwight McNeil

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Jay Rodriguez, Raheem Sterling

BUR vs MCI team: BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Manchester City are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction, BUR vs MCI Dream11 team, probable BUR vs MCI playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUR vs MCI Dream11 team and BUR vs MCI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

