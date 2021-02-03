BUR Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Quick links:
Burnley (BUR) will lock horns with Manchester City (MCI) in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Wednesday, February 3 at 6:00 PM GMT (11:30 PM IST). The game will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England. Here is our BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction, top picks and BUR vs MCI Dream11 team.
Manchester City are currently leading the Premier League standings with 44 points. Pep Guardiola’s team have played 20 games so far in the tournament, winning 13 and losing two (five draws). Burnley, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot with 22 points and a win-loss record of 6-10 (four draws).
Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez
Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Manchester City are the favourites to win the game.
