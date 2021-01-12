BUR Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Manchester United will visit Burnley as the Red Devils attempt to go top of the table with a win in their next Premier League encounter. The Burnley vs Man United fixture will be played at Turf Moor on Tuesday, 12 January, with kick-off at 1:45 AM (Wednesday) according to IST. Let's have a look at the BUR vs MUN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details.

MATCHDAY | The Clarets return to @premierleague action this evening. 👊



Sean Dyche's men host Manchester United, at Turf Moor. 🏟️#BURMUN | #UTC pic.twitter.com/WOPTwWnCN8 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 12, 2021

Manchester United have gained 33 points in their Premier League campaign and are slotted second in the Premier League standings. Currently, on par with league leaders Liverpool, a win against Burnley will see the Red Devils sit at the top of the Premier League table.

BUR vs MUN Team News

Burnley will have Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood and Nick Pope back with the first team. However, Sean Dyche will remain doubtful regarding Charlie Taylor, Jay Rodriguez and Kevin Long.

Eric Bailly and Pogba are likely to undergo a fitness test which will confirm their availability. However, both players are likely to be rested for the upcoming big game against Liverpool. Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof are back and so is striker Edinson Cavani, who missed United’s last three games due to suspension.

Burnley, on the other hand, walk into the match following a win on penalties against MK Dons in the FA Cup tie. Their last outing in the Premier League saw them register a comfortable 1-0 win against Sheffield United. With 16 points from 15 games, Sean Dyche's men are positioned 16th on the league table and will be hoping to give a tough fight to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

BUR vs MUN playing 11

Burnley - Pope, Tarkowski, Lowton, Pieters, Mee, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Brady, Barnes, Wood

Manchester United - David de Gea, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, Maguire, Fred, McTominay, B. Fernandes, Martial, Rashford, Cavani

BUR vs MUN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - N. Pope

Defenders - A. Wan-Bissaka, J. Tarkowski, H. Maguire

Midfielders - S. McTominay, A. Westwood, B. Fernandes, D. McNeil

Forwards - A. Martial, C. Wood, E . Cavani

BUR vs MUN Dream11 team Top picks

Captain - B. Fernandes or N. Pope

Vice-Captain - A. Martial or C. Wood

BUR vs MUN Match prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has one of the best away records in the Premier League this year. They'll be looking to keep the record intact and continue on the same path when they play at Turf Moor. Burnley on the other hand are undefeated in their last five home matches and will be a tough nut to crack for Manchester United. However, we predict a win for the Red Devils who look to go to the top of the table.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Manchester United

Note: The above BUR vs MUN Dream11 prediction, BUR vs MUN Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. BUR vs MUN Dream11 team and BUR vs MUN Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result