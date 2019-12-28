BUR Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Burnley FC host Manchester United for their Matchday 20 clash in the Premier League (PL) 2019-20 season. Norwich are currently on the 12th spot of the points table with just 7 wins in 19 games (Draws 3, Losses 9). Sean Dyche's side have a total of 24 points to their name. Burnley have won twice in their 5 five games (Losses 3). The hosts have found the net 23 times this season and conceded 30 goals. They have a negative goal difference of -7.

As for Manchester United, they are on the eighth spot of the points table with seven wins in 19 games (Draws 7, Loss 5). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have lost just once in their last five games (Wins 3 Draws 1). Manchester United have managed to bag a total of 28 points in the season with a goal difference of +7. The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019 (December 29, 1:15 AM IST) at the Turf Moor Stadium. Here's the BUR vs MUN Dream11 prediction.

BUR vs MUN Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

D Gea (MUN) (Points: 73)

Defenders

H Maguire (MUN) (Points: 90)

V Lindelof (MUN) (Points: 87)

A Wan-Bissaka (MUN) (Points: 83)

B Mee (BUR) (Points: 5.5)

Midfielders

P Pogba (MUN) (Points: 41)

D Mcneil (BUR) (Points: 24)

R Brady (BUR) (Points: 20)

Forwards

M Rashford (MUN) (Points: 169)

A Martial (MUN) (Points: 100)

C Wood (BUR) (Points: 4.5)

BUR vs MUN Dream11 team (Squad details)

Burnley:

Nick Pope, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Joe Hart, Adam Legzdins, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Ben Gibson, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Phillip Bardsley, Kevin Long, Lewis Richardson, Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundsson, Danny Drinkwater, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Lennon, Charlie Taylor, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra

Manchester United:

David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Matej Kovar, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Andreas Pereira, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird, Brandon Williams, Di'Shon Bernard, Teen Mengi, Victor Lindelöf, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Ashley Young, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Arnau Puigmal, Max Taylor, Dylan Levitt, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, D'Mani Bughail-Mellor, Ethan Galbraith, Largie Ramazani

