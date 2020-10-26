BUR Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Burnley welcome Tottenham to Turf Moor in the Premier League in a late kickoff with Sean Dyche's men still looking for their first win of the season. Jose Mourinho’s side on the other hand will look to take some extra confidence from their Europa League win. The fixture will be played on Monday, October 26 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our BUR vs TOT Dream11 prediction, BUR vs TOT Dream11 team and the probable BUR vs TOT playing 11.

BUR vs TOT live: BUR vs TOT prediction and preview

Burnley are yet to secure a win so far this campaign. On the other hand, Tottenham threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with West Ham United in their last league outing but will fancy themselves against a Burnley side with only a solitary point. Burnley boss Sean Dyche will be facing some pressure and a lack of firm strengthening is unlikely to work in their favour in this contest. Based on recent form, our BUR vs TOT Dream11 prediction is a simple victory for Tottenham with a well-rested Harry Kane leading the line.

MATCHDAY | The Clarets are back in action tonight, as Sean Dyche's side host Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/NuzqZ6AO0J — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 26, 2020

BUR vs TOT live: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Burnley have won 41 while Tottenham have won 48 out of the 117 games between these two teams. The 28 remaining games have ended in draws.

Also Read | Luka Modric Rules Out Emotional Tottenham Reunion With Gareth Bale, Claims he’s "too Old"

BUR vs TOT Dream11 prediction: Probable BUR vs TOT playing 11

Burnley probable 11 - Nick Pope; Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor; Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dale Stephens, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Tottenham probable 11 - Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min

Also Read | Man City Winger Riyad Mahrez Hints At A Move To PSG With Ambitions To Return To France

BUR vs TOT live: Top picks for BUR vs TOT Dream11 team

BUR vs TOT live: Burnley top picks

Nick Pope

Chris Wood

BUR vs TOT live: Tottenham top picks

Harry Kane

Son Heung-Min

Also Read | MIL Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Seria A Live

BUR vs TOT Dream11 prediction: BUR vs TOT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Nick Pope

Defenders - Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski,

Midfielders - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Dale Stephens

Forwards - Harry Kane (VC), Son Heung-Min (C), Chris Wood

Also Read | Van De Beek Shouldn't Have Signed For Man United, Claims Van Basten After Chelsea Omission

Note: The above BUR vs TOT Dream11 prediction, BUR vs TOT Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUR vs TOT Dream11 team and BUR vs TOT Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Spurs Instagram