BUR Vs WHU Dream11: Burnley Vs West Ham United Prediction And Team News

Burnley lock horns against West Ham on matchday 34 of the ongoing Premier League season on Monday, May 3. The English domestic league clash will be played at Turf Moor with the kickoff scheduled for 8:15 PM BST (May 4, 12:45 AM IST). Let's have a look at the BUR vs WHU Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

We will have no social media activity taking place from 15:00 (BST) today until 23:59 BST on Monday 3rd May.



Our website and app will remain as normal during this time. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 30, 2021

BUR vs WHU Match Preview

Burnley will start the match brimming with confidence as the Clarets will be heading into the game after recording a massive 4-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in their last outing. The hosts rode on a superb Chris Wood hattrick while Ashley Westwood hit the final nail in the coffin to hand them three crucial points. They will be aiming to ride on their previous performance and look to replicate the same against West Ham on Monday.

West Ham on the other hand suffered a major dent in their top-four hopes with the Hammers heading into the game after recording two back-to-back losses against Newcastle and Chelsea in the Premier League. Despite the 2 defeats, they are still in the running for a top-four spot will be eager to bounce back on the winning ways on Monday. The visitors will be looking to put pressure on teams like Tottenham and Liverpool by pocketing three points against an in-form Burnley side.

BUR vs WHU Playing 11

Burnley- Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, Charlie Taylor, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil, Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Chris Wood, Matej Vydra

West Ham United- Lukasz Fabianski, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Mark Noble, Ryan Fredericks, Tomas Soucek Sofiane Coufal, Jesse Lingard, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen

BUR vs WHU Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Chris Wood or Jesse Lingard

Vice-Captain- Jarrod Bowen or Dwight McNeil

BUR vs WHU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper -Nick Pope

Defenders – Craig Dawson, James Tarkowski, Issa Diop

Midfielders –Pablo Fornals, Dwight McNeil, Tomas Soucek, Josh Brownhill

Strikers – Jarrod Bowen, Chris Wood, Jesse Lingard

BUR vs WHU Dream11 Prediction

We expect both the teams to play out a thrilling encounter and predict the game to end in a draw as Burnley and West Ham are expected to cancel each other out during the course of the 90 minutes and split points at the end of the match.

Prediction- Burnley 1-1 West Ham United

Note: The above BUR vs WHU Dream11 prediction, BUR vs WHU Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUR vs WHU Dream11 Team and BUR vs WHU Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.