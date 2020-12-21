BUR Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League 2020-21 Match Preview

Burnley welcome Wolverhampton at Turf Moor for their Monday night fixture in the Premier League. Let's have a look at BUR vs WOL Dream11 prediction, BUR vs WOL match prediction, and other details of this PL game.

𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 | The Clarets return to Turf Moor this evening. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/BWMZtgjasc — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 21, 2020

Burnley are currently in the relegation zone as they sit at the 18th position in the Premier League table. Sean Dyche's side have managed to register only 10 points off 12 games with 2 wins and six losses to their name. After a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in their last Premier League outing, they will be looking to coverts their draws into wins and get out of the relegation zone.

Also Read Burnley Vs Wolves Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Wolves, on the other hand, will start tonight's match as favourites. They are currently just outside the top 10 and will aim to break into the top half of the Premier League table with a win tonight. After defeating Chelsea 2-1 in their last PL match, Nuno Espirito Santo will aim to build on the winning momentum as they visit Turf Moor.

BUR vs WOL Dream11 team news

While Burnley will miss Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jack Cork, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without the services of Raul Jimenez and Jonny. However, Joao Moutinho is now available for selection following the suspension and looks to be a sure starter.

BUR vs WOL Playing 11

Burnley- Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, Matthew Lowton, Robbie Brady, Josh Brownhill, McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Westwood, Chris Wood

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Rui Patricio, Boly, Conor Coady, Roman Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Fernando Marcal, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Pedro Neto

Also Read Sir Alex Ferguson Watches Man United Score Six For First Time Since 8-2 Win Over Arsenal

BUR vs WOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Rui Patricio

Defenders - Conor Coady, James Tarkowski Nelson Semedo, Roman Saiss

Midfielders - Ashley Westwood (VC), Moutinho, Dwight McNeil

Attackers - Pedro Neto (C), Chris Wood, Podence

Also Read PSG May Offload Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid In 2021 Due To Financial Issues

BUR vs WOL match prediction

With fixtures coming thick and fast, both the teams will be looking to get over this crucial festive period with as many wins as possible. Both the teams are likely to battle it out with intent tonight. While Wolves start as favorites, Burnley are likely to be the underdogs in this game. We expect a comfortable win for the visitors at Turf Moor tonight.

Prediction: Burnley 0-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Also Read Pele Congratulates Messi On Equaling Single-club Goal Record, Barcelona Captain Responds

Note: The above BUR vs WOL Dream11 prediction, BUR vs WOL Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUR vs WOL Dream11 team and BUR vs WOL playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.