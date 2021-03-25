Burak Yilmaz Hat-trick STUNS Netherlands In World Cup Qualifier, Turkey Celebrate: WATCH

The kickstart to the World Cup European Qualifiers could not get more exciting with the Netherlands suffering a massive setback in their opening game against Turkey. Despite dominating the game for a major part, the Dutch failed to make the most of their chances. Moreover, a hat-trick from Burak Yilmaz appeared to be the final nail in the coffin, further ensuring a complete rout of the Netherlands.

Burak Yilmaz bagged the lead for Turkey in the 15th minute, after the ball landed past the net following a deflection from the Netherlands defence. Notably, the Lille forward hadn't scored a single international goal over the past two years for Turkey before the opener against the Netherlands.

Turkey were in complete control of the game by the first half with Yilmaz netting from the spot in the 34th minute to bag his second goal of the game. Hakan Calhanoglu's fine effort resulted in the third goal for the hosts within 31 seconds of the second half with the Netherlands reeling under immense pressure.

World Cup European Qualifiers results: Memphis Depay penalty miss agonises Netherlands

Two quick goals within two minutes from substitutes Davy Klaassen and Luuk de Jong offered a ray of hope. It appeared that Frank de Boer's men will strive hard to bag another goal in an attempt to clinch a point from the game. But their efforts took a worsening turn when Yilmaz completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute.

With the scoreline ticking 4-2, the Netherlands had the opportunity to at least put up a decent fight following a penalty in the injury time. Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt was fouled inside the penalty box, but Lyon striker Memphis Depay went on to miss the spot-kick. The Memphis Depay penalty miss further highlighted the Dutch struggles in the second half. And the Burak Yilmaz hat-trick turned out to be one of the most entertaining individual performances in the opening matchday.

Turkey vs Netherlands highlights: Frank de Boer's men lose despite dominance

Game stats suggest that the Netherlands dominated over the Turks for a major part, but failed to convert their chances in front of goal. Boer's men had a total of 20 shots throughout the duration of 90 minutes as compared to Turkey's eight shots. Similarly, Turkey could manage only five shots on target as averse to nine shots from the Netherlands. The travelling side also had a 66% possession rate in the game but their misfiring attack turned out to be an embarrassment in the opening game. This might turn out to be one of the most crucial World Cup European Qualifiers results going ahead.

Image courtesy: Burak Yilmaz Instagram