Burnley Fan White Lives Matter Incident Update: Girlfriend Of Fan Sacked For Racist Posts

According to the recent developments in the Burnley White Lives Matter plane controversy, the girlfriend of Jake Hepple has been suspended from her job. Megan Rambadt is the partner of the Burnley fan who had taken responsibility for the chartering the Burnley White Lives Matter plane during the Man City vs Burnley game. Shortly after the incident, the Lancashire Police had revealed that an investigation into the incident will be taking place.

Premier League news: Burnley White Lives Matter plane incident

The incident in question occurred during the Man City vs Burnley game when a plane carrying the message 'White Lives Matter' flew across the stadium. The Burnley White Lives Matter plane incident took place just moments after all the players had gone on their knees in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. After the incident, several players and management staff from Burnley apologized for the incident and reiterated their support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

BBC Sport, while covering Premier League news, revealed that Burnley CEO Neil Hart labelled the Burnley White Lives Matter plane incident during the Man City vs Burnley game as “disgusting”. After the Man City vs Burnley game, Burnley captain Ben Mee, while speaking to press reporting on Premier League news, said that he was ashamed and embarrassed by the Burnley White Lives Matter plane incident.

Premier League news: Jake Hepple takes responsibility for Burnley fan white lives matter controversy

Soon after the Burnley fan white lives matter controversy, Jake Hepple, a Burnley fan accepted responsibility for the incident. However, he refused to apologise for the Burnley white lives matter plane incident, despite being condemned the same. Jake Hepple went online to say that he would like to apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody!”, about the Burnley fan white lives matter controversy. A report in the Daily Mail covering Premier League news had also revealed that a far-right group of Burnley supporters called 'The Suicide Squad' had crowdfunded the flight responsible for the Burnley fan white lives matter controversy.

Girlfriend of Jake Hepple suspended from her job

After all the furore on the Burnley fan white lives matter incident, several reports covering Premier League news have revealed that Jake Hepple’s partner Megan Rambadt has been suspended from her job. She was accused of posting bigoted and racist messages on social media, which have seen her bosses at her workplace take action against her. Rambadt’s employer, Solace Foot Health and Reflexology have condemned her actions. The company said that they condemn the 'abhorrently racist' comments made by Megan Rambadt and that they will be dealing with the situation internally.

Image Courtesy : facebook/jakehepple