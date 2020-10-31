Burnley Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Burnley will be hoping to win their first league game this season when they welcome Chelsea at Turf Moor this weekend. The Blues, on the other hand, will be looking to replicate their strong midweek outing when they take on Sean Dyche’s side. The Burnley vs Chelsea live stream will begin on Saturday, October 31 at 8:30 pm IST. Here is the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream information, Burnley vs Chelsea team news and our Burnley vs Chelsea prediction.

PREVIEW | Build-up as the Clarets look for first league win as Saturday football returns to Turf Moor. ⚽ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 30, 2020

Burnley vs Chelsea match preview

Burnley were unlucky to lose their last league game against Tottenham, with Jose Mourinho’s men eking out a 1-0 win. The hosts have made a poor start to the season and currently sit 18th in the Premier League standings with one point from five games. The Clarets have also struggled defensively this season, conceding nine goals from five games already.

Chelsea, on the other hand, returned to winning ways when they comprehensively beat Russian side Krasnodar 4-0 in the Champions League. However, Frank Lampard will be hoping that his side returns to form in the league, with the Blues having won just one of their last four league games. Chelsea’s inconsistent start to the league means that they find themselves placed 10th in the Premier League standings with nine points from six games.

Burnley vs Chelsea team news: Injury update

Burnley: Burnley will be without the services of Jack Cork and Ben Mee, with the duo expected to return after the international break. Phil Bardsley’s positive COVID-19 test means he will continue to self-isolate until he recovers. Erik Pieters is out as well, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson is doubtful with a calf issue.

Chelsea: Frank Lampard has no injury worries to deal with. Long term absentee Billy Gilmour has returned to training as well and would be expected to feature for the Blues after the international break. Thiago Silva, who was rested for the trip to Russia, is likely to return to the starting 11.

Burnley vs Chelsea team news: Probable playing 11

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Pope; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Barnes Chelsea: Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea live in India?

The Burnley vs Chelsea game will air live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD in India. For viewers who want to watch the Burnley vs Chelsea live stream online, they can do so by logging onto Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can also follow the respective teams on social media for real-time updates.

Burnley vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea have a great record at Turf Moor and have won five out of their last six league games at the venue. Our Burnley vs Chelsea prediction is that the Blues are favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Chelsea Instagram, Burnley Instagram