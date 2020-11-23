Burnley Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Out of form Burnley welcome Crystal Palace to Turf Moor this week as they continue the search for their first Premier League win of the season. The Burnley vs Crystal Palace live stream will begin on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 pm IST. Here is the Burnley vs Crystal Palace live stream information, team news and our Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction ahead of the encounter.

Also Read: 'Consequences For Arsenal Leak,' Says Arteta After Luiz And Ceballos Bust-up Made Public

Burnley vs Crystal Palace match preview

Sean Dyche’s side struggled since the start of the season and the Clarets sit just two points adrift of safety. The club currently finds itself in 19th place in the Premier League standings, with two points from seven games. Burnley come into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Brighton, with the club lucky to escape with a point in that game. The coach will be hoping that the international break would have helped his players regroup, as he tries to turn around the uninspiring start to the campaign.

PREVIEW | The skipper insists the Clarets have what it takes to accelerate their slow start to the season and climb away from the bottom end of the table. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 22, 2020

Also Read: Man United Confirm Club Fell Victim To ‘sophisticated’ Cyber-attack, Personal Data Safe

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have made a solid start to the new campaign. The Eagles are placed ninth in the Premier League standings, with 13 points from eight games. Roy Hodgson’s men have managed to win two out of their last three games, with the side recording an impressive 4-1 home victory over Leeds last time out.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace team news: Injury update

Burnley: Erik Pieters has recovered from a calf injury and is available after training all week, with Phil Bardsley returning after recovering from COVID-19. Johann Berg Gudmundsson is doubtful due to a minor calf issue while Robbie Brady may miss out because of a hamstring problem. Dale Stephens is likely to miss the game due to a hamstring injury, while Charlie Taylor is doubtful due to an Achilles niggle.

PRESS | The gaffer's squad-injury update. 🤕



Pieters is coming back through and has been training this week, Bardsley is fit and well, JBG has a minor calf issue, Brady minor hamstring issue, Stephens hamstring, Taylor has a niggle on his Achilles and Cork is making progress. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 19, 2020

Also Read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores STUNNER Vs Napoli As AC Milan Lead Serie A Standings

Crystal Palace: Luka Milivojevic is suspended for the game, with the midfielder also in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Eberechi Eze will be assessed later after picking up an injury during the international break. James Tomkins, Gary Cahill and Tyrick Mitchell are all back after recovering from knocks.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace team news: Probable playing 11

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil; Barnes, Wood

Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil; Barnes, Wood Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp; Ayew, Zaha

Also Read: Records Tumble As Liverpool Beats Leicester 3-0 In EPL

How to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace live in India?

Indian viewers will be able to catch the live telecast of the Premier League game on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. For fans who wish to watch the Burnley vs Crystal Palace live stream online, they can do so by logging onto the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. They can also follow the team’s social media handles for real-time updates.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction

According to our Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction, the match will end in a win for Roy Hodgson's side.

Image Credits: Burnley Instagram, Crystal Palace Instagram