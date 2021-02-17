Burnley Vs Fulham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Burnley managed to pull off a scintillating win over Crystal Palace and will be eager to continue their fine form when they take on Fulham in the Premier League. The match will be played on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Here are the Burnley vs Fulham live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

Where to watch Burnley vs Fulham live?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Burnley vs Fulham live stream will be provided on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP App, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Burnley vs Fulham live:

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley

Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Burnley vs Fulham prediction and preview

Burnley produced a sensational performance in their previous Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jay Rodriguez and Matthew Lowton struck one goal each to help the Clarets bag an all-important three points. Similarly, Fulham defeated Everton in their previous league fixture with Josh Maja netting a second-half brace against Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Burnley vs Fulham team news

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has suffered for long due to various injury issues. Ben Mee suffered a concussion recently and is doubtful for the clash at Turf Moor. Besides, Charlie Taylor, Chris Wood and Matej Vydra are doubtful on their availability with all the three players sustaining a hamstring injury. Dale Stephens sustained a knock against Crystal Palace and is likely to sit out on the sidelines on Wednesday.

PRESS | Sean Dyche gives a squad update ahead of Wednesday. 🤕



"Mee is fine in himself, but won't be playing, we will follow the protocols for that."



📺- https://t.co/R0gUwYlt3N#BURFUL | #UTC pic.twitter.com/vs6jPgLYsf — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 15, 2021

Fulham manager Scott Parker has a relatively better squad at his disposal with just a couple of absentees before the visit to Turf Moor. Aleksandar Mitrovic is under quarantine after he contracted the novel coronavirus last week, while Tom Cairney is yet to recover from a knee injury.

Premier League standings update

Burnley sit 16th in the Premier League having racked up 26 points in 23 games. The Clarets have managed two victories and two defeats in the previous five games of the competition. On the other hand, Fulham are battling relegation as they languish at the 18th spot in the Premier League standings with 18 points in 23 games. Fulham have a victory and a defeat each in the previous five league games.

Burnley vs Fulham probable XIs

Burnley: Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Kevin Long, Erik Pieters, Johann Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez

Fulham: Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Aguissa, Harrison Reed, Bobby Reid, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman, Ivan Cavaleiro

Burnley vs Fulham prediction

Burnley are the favourites to win the game 2-0 against Fulham.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Jay Rodriguez Twitter