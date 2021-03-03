Burnley Vs Leicester City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Burnley host Leicester City on Wednesday at Turf Moor as both sides seek a return to winning ways. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 3 at 11:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at Burnley vs Leicester City live stream, team news and other details of the game.

Also Read Bale Scores 2 As Tottenham Routs Burnley In Premier League

Burnley vs Leicester City prediction and preview

Despite Burnley's struggles in recent games, the Clarets will see this as a good opportunity to beat a Leicester City squad plagued by injuries. Coming into this game, Burnley are winless in three (D2 L1) games and have dropped crucial points to relegation rivals Fulham and West Brom at home. The Clarets are currently in fifteenth place on the Premier League table with 28 points, five clear of the relegation places.

"We'll be motivated and ready to commit to getting the three points." 👏



Brendan Rodgers looked ahead to #BurLei yesterday, brought to you by @FootballManager ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2yKsCZxaHe — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 2, 2021

Despite a strong season so far, Brendan Rodgers' men may find it difficult to continue this run as the injury woes continue to increase. Leicester City are currently in third place in the Premier League table and a win could take them into second place. In spite of these injuries, we expect Leicester City to beat a Burnley side that has struggled for form throughout the season.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Leicester City

Also Read Europa League Results: Man United Advance Despite Draw, Leicester Knocked Out By Prague

Burnley vs Leicester City team news

Ahead of the Leicester City clash, Sean Dyche will be without a number of first-team players. Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain sidelined while Robbie Brady and Erik Pieters are doubts for this fixture. Meanwhile, Leicester City could be without as many as nine first-team players. Harvey Barnes is the latest on the injury list after suffering a knee injury and is expected to be out for at least six weeks. The rest of the players that are sidelined include Jonny Evans, James Justin, James Maddison, Ayoze Pérez, Wesley Fofana, Dennis Praet and Wes Morgan. Jamie Vardy is also in doubt after having an issue against the Gunners on the weekend.

TAYLOR | “It’s another top team in Leicester but we’re at home and we’ll fancy ourselves to try and get a result." 💬#BURLEI | #UTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 2, 2021

Also Read Meme Fest Ensues As Liverpool Snatch Defeat From Jaws Of Victory Against Leicester City

Where to watch Burnley vs Leicester City live stream?

In India, the Burnley vs Leicester City game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Burnley vs Leicester City live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Also Read Fulham Draws 1-1 At Burnley, Now 6 Points From Safety In EPL

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.