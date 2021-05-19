Burnley Vs Liverpool Prediction, Team News, Live Stream And India Broadcast Details

Liverpool will lock horns with Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday, May 19, with their Champions League qualification at stake. The Premier League matchday 37 clash between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 8:15 PM BST (Thursday, May 20 at 12:45 AM IST). Here's a look at the Burnley vs Liverpool team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated game.

Burnley vs Liverpool: Premier League matchday 37 game preview

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker kept his team's top-four hopes alive in the most extraordinary circumstances with his 95th-minute winner on Sunday against West Brom. However, the Reds will be aware that they still need to win their final two games of the campaign to give themselves the best chance of securing Champions League football again next season. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently in fifth place on the Premier League table, three points behind Leicester City in fourth, with a game in hand.

On the other hand, Burnley were hammered 4-0 at home to Leeds United on Saturday, making it a club-record nine league games without a win at Turf Moor. The Clarets currently sit at the 16th place on the league table, 11 points clear of the bottom three with two games remaining. Sean Dyche's side are four points adrift of Southampton just above them but will look to finish the season on a high.

Burnley vs Liverpool team news, injuries and suspensions

Burnley will be without Dale Stephens, while Robbie Brady, Phil Bardsley and Kevin Long are longer-term absentees. Ashley Barnes is expected to spearhead the attack for the hosts on Wednesday. For Liverpool, Diogo Jota will most likely miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, while Ozan Kabak will also not feature again in 2020-21 and therefore could have played his final game for the club.

Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ben Davies are also sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, while Naby Keita is out of this match. Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are expected to start in attack for the visitors.

Burnley vs Liverpool prediction

Given that Liverpool are pushing for a place in the Champions League and the Premier League top 4, they are expected to give it their all and come away with a win. Our Burnley vs Liverpool prediction is a 2-1 win for the Reds.

Burnley vs Liverpool telecast: How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool live in India?

In India, the Burnley vs Liverpool telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. The Burnley vs Liverpool streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

