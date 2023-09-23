Burnley Vs Man United Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK?

Bottom-placed Burnley will be up against Premier League giants Manchester United in their next match of the English Premier League at the Turf Moor Stadium. United will aim to improve their ranking in the latest edition of the EPL whereas on the other hand, Burnley will look forward to achieve their first win of the Premier League 2023.

3 things you need to know

Manchester United is placed in the 13th spot in the EPL 2023 points table

Manchester United has only won two games in the EPL 2023

Burnley is yet to open their account in the latest edition of the English Premier League

When and Where will the Burnley vs Man United United be played?

The Burnley vs Man United will be played on September 24, 2023, at the London Stadium and the match is scheduled to start from 12:30 AM IST.

How to watch the Burnley vs Man United Premier League match in India?

Football fans in India will be able to watch the Burnley vs Man United match on the Star Sports Network. The match will start from 12:30 AM IST.

How to stream the Burnley vs Man United Premier League match in India?

Football fans in India will be able to stream the Burnley vs Man United match on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. The match will start from 12:30 AM IST.

How to watch and stream the Burnley vs Man United Premier League match in the UK?

Football fans in UK will be able to stream the Burnley vs Man United match on the Sky Sports Network and TNT Sports 1, 2, 3 and 4. The match will start from 08:00 PM IST.

How to watch and stream the Burnley vs Man United Premier League match in the US?

Football fans in India will be able to watch and stream the Burnley vs Man United match on the USA Network, UNIVERSO, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. The match is scheduled to start from 03:00 PM EST.

Manchester United vs Burnley: LineUps

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Burnley: Trafford, Taylor, O’Shea, Dakhil, Roberts, Brownhill, Cullen, Koleosho, Ramsey, Zaroury, Amdouni