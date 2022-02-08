Burnley Vs Manchester United Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League In India, UK & US?

After a disappointing goalless draw against Watford in their previous game, Burnley will now host Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Tuesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on February 9.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Burnley vs Manchester United live stream details.

Burnley vs Manchester United live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Burnley vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Burnley vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM BST on Tuesday, February 8.

Burnley vs Manchester United live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Burnley vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 8.

Premier League standings update: Manchester United in fourth

After a 1-0 win over West Ham United in their previous game, Manchester United have climbed up to fourth place in the Premier League standings with 38 points, 19 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played a game more. On the other hand, Burnley continue to be rock-bottom with only 13 points, three points off safety.

