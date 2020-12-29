Burnley Vs Sheffield United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Despite a dominating performance against Leeds United, Burnley lost their previous Premier League game, summing up their display since the start of the current season. To make amends, they take on Sheffield United as their struggle to move up the ladder in the Premier League continues.

How to watch Burnley vs Sheffield United live? Burnley vs Sheffield United live stream

There will be no live broadcast for the clash between Burnley and Sheffield United in India. But the Burnley vs Sheffield United live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Besides, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Burnley vs Sheffield United live.

Venue: Turf Moor

Date: Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Burnley vs Sheffield United prediction and preview

Burnley arrive into the game following a narrow defeat against Leeds United. Burnley have struggled for fine form ever since the start of the current campaign as they languish at the 17th spot in the Premier League standings. They have managed 13 points in 14 games with just three victories to their credit.

On the other hand, Sheffield United are statistically the worst team in the Premier League since the start of the season. The Blades languish at the bottom of the Premier League standings, having managed just two points in 15 games. They are yet to bag a victory in the competition.

Burnley vs Sheffield United team news

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has some key injury concerns. Jack Cork is out with an ankle injury and will mark his return only next month. Besides, Johann Gudmundsson has sustained a thigh injury and will miss out of the clash. Moreover, Matej Vydra is also doubtful for the home game.

On the other hand, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been struggling with injuries in his roster ever since the start of the current campaign. The likes of Jack O'Connell, Kean Bryan and Sander Berge are set to stay away from the squad. Oliver Burke is doubtful for the game, while John Lundstram is suspended.

Burnley vs Sheffield United prediction

Burnley are the favourites to win the game against Sheffield United.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these figures.

Image courtesy: Burnley Twitter