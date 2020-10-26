Burnley Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Tottenham will be looking to build on their Europa League victory when they take on Burnley in the Premier League in a late kickoff this week. Burnley, on the other hand, will look to put their early-season struggles behind them when they face Tottenham. The Burnley vs Tottenham live stream will begin on Monday night, October 26 (October 27 in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here is the Burnley vs Tottenham live stream information, our Burnley vs Tottenham prediction and Burney vs Tottenham team news.

Also Read: Man City Drops More Points With 1-1 Draw Against West Ham

Burnley vs Tottenham match preview

On a matchday that has seen most of their top-four rivals drop points, Spurs will be hoping to return to winning ways in the Premier League. The visitors threw away a 3-0 lead last time out, with West Ham mounting a comeback to register a memorable 3-3 draw. Spurs returned to winning ways in the Europa League with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Austrian side LASK, all with Harry Kane on the bench. Jose Mourinho’s men have made a solid start to the season, with the club currently in 11th place with eight points from five games.

Also Read: Jota's Winner Puts Liverpool's EPL Defense Back On Track

Burnley, however, are still searching for their first victory of the season. The Clarets have struggled to score goals, while their usually tight defence has been found wanting at times. Burnley are currently placed 18th in the Premier League standings, with just one point from four games. Sean Dyche's men come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against West Brom last time out.

Also Read: Man United Held 0-0 By Chelsea To Extend Frustration At Home

Burnley vs Tottenham team news: Injury update

Burnley: Matt Lowton has returned to training while Sean Dyche confirmed that Jack Cork is making progress as well. Ben Mee is training with the squad while Phil Bardsley is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Erik Pieters is a doubt for the game, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell will miss out after picking up an injury on international duty.

Tottenham: Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier are set to miss out, while star signing Gareth Bale continues to push for a start after impressing in the midweek fixture. Dele Alli, according to reports, has not been included in the squad to face Burnley.

PREVIEW | Charlie Taylor talks position, our upcoming game against Spurs and teammate Dwight McNeil ⚽️ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 23, 2020

Also Read: Spain Football Team Boss Enrique Confirms Adama Traore Doesn't Lift Weights, Fans Shocked

Burnley vs Tottenham team news: Probable playing 11

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Barnes, Wood

Pope; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Barnes, Wood Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Son, Ndombele, Bergwijn; Kane

How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham live in India?

The live telecast of the Burnley vs Tottenham game will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD in India. The Burnley vs Tottenham live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Burnley vs Tottenham prediction

According to our Burnley vs Tottenham prediction, the game will end in a win for Tottenham.

Image Credits: Burnley Instagram, Tottenham Hotspur Instagram