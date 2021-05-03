Burnley Vs West Ham Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details Ahead Of Premier League

Premier League Matchday 34 will feature 16th place Burnley taking on sixth-placed West Ham at Turf Moor. The game is scheduled to kick off on Monday, May 3 at 8:15 PM BST (Tuesday, May 4 at 12:45 PM IST). Here is a look at where to watch Burnley vs West Ham telecast, team news, and other key details of this match.

Burnley vs West Ham prediction and preview

Burnley have been in poor form for most of the season but arrive into this game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing they delivered to Wolves. Chris Wood starred in the game as he scored a first-half hat-trick with Ashley Westwood scoring the fourth goal. With 36 points after 33 games, Burnley are nine points clear of the relegation places and a positive result against West Ham should secure their safety in the Premier League for next season.

PREVIEW | James Tarkowski reviews this season's work ðŸ‘Š



WATCH âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/NOwHh2bCuJ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 30, 2021

On the other hand, West Ham have been in top form all season but have witnessed a recent dip as they continue to chase a top 4 finish. David Moyes' side is currently sixth in the Premier League table and have an excellent opportunity to qualify for the Champions League next season. The Hammers are currently six points off Chelsea (who occupy the last Champions League spot) but have a game in hand. Considering the recent form of the two teams our Burnley vs West Ham prediction is Burnley 1-1 West Ham.

Burnley vs West Ham team news

Heading into this fixture, Burnley will be without the services of Kevin Long and Robbie as both are sidelined with injuries. Meanwhile, West Ham will be without a number of players due to injuries. David Moyes will be without Andriy Yarmolenko, Declan Rice, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku, and Darren Randolph.

Burnley predicted starting line-up: Nick Pope; Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matthew Lowton; Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Josh Brownhill; Matej Vydra, Chris Wood

West Ham predicted starting line-up: Lukasz Fabianski; Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson; Ryan Fredericks, Sofiane Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Mark Noble; Pablo Fornals, Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen

Where to watch Burnley vs West Ham telecast?

For fans wondering where to watch Burnley vs West Ham telecast in India can tune in to the Star Sports network. The Burnley vs West Ham live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Burnley vs West Ham prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.