'Buying Lionel Messi Wouldn't Mean Letting Go Of Mbappe,' Insists Mauricio Pochettino

FC Barcelona's announcement of Lionel Messi's departure from the club has sent the transfer market into a frenzy as several top European clubs are finding options to sign the Argentine forward despite the financial struggles they may be facing. The COVID pandemic has resulted in a massive cash crunch in football amongst the biggest clubs. Clubs have been unable to generate revenue via ticket sales, among other sources, over the past year due to matches taking place behind closed doors.

Even a club like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who are known to sign the best players in the world, are in the midst of such a crisis. While PSG are determined to sign Lionel Messi, they are not willing to do so at the expense of offloading Kylian Mbappe. The French star reportedly cost the club €180m when they signed him in 2018, making him the second most expensive signing after Neymar, who was also signed by PSG.

PSG transfers news: Lionel Messi linked with Ligue 1 club

Two clubs that Lionel Messi has been linked to ever since his exit news came out is PSG and Manchester City. These are the only clubs that are believed to have the potential to afford the Argentine's whopping wages. According to reports, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner earned a whopping €1.13m per week at Barcelona.

Mauricio Pochettino: Signing Messi does not require offloading Mbappe

Despite there being several speculations that the signing of Lionel Messi will force Kylian Mbappe's exit from PSG, Mauricio Pochettino is extremely confident that this would not be the case. While speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of PSG's opener against Troyes, Pochettino said, "I have not spoken with [Messi]. And [any move] would not mean that Kylian would leave. A player of Messi's calibre, that is what is interesting to me. The club are working on several options, but we must focus on the game with Troyes. We know about what happened yesterday. The club is working on the transfer window and on the elements that could come in to improve the team and allow us to achieve our goals."

Image: AP