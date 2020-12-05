Cadiz Vs Barcelona Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga 2020-21 Match Preview

FC Barcelona are all set to go up against the newly-promoted Cadiz CF on Matchday 12 of the La Liga 2020-21 season. The Barcelona vs Cadiz match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST from the Estádio Ramón de Carranza, Cádiz, Spain on Sunday, December 6. Here are the Cadiz vs Barcelona live stream details, how to watch Cadiz vs Barcelona live in India, Cadiz vs Barcelona prediction and Cadiz vs Barcelona team news.

Cadiz vs Barcelona team news and match preview

According to the LaLiga standings, Cadiz are in 6th place with 15 points from their four wins, three draws and four losses. Just below them are their competitors for Sunday, Barcelona, who have managed to get to 14 points after four wins, two draws and three losses. As they go into the game, Barcelona will be hoping to make it four wins out of four across all competitions.

Ronald Koeman will be pleased with his side after their 3-0 win against Ferencvaros in the Champions League. A scoreline obtained without the help of a number of the side's big names will be a huge testament to Barca's bench strength. The challenge for Barcelona tomorrow, will be to break their pattern of not managing to net any consecutive wins in the LaLiga this season.

After an explosive start to their campaign, that saw that win four away games in a row, Cadiz have been dragged back down. With just one win in their last five games and just one point from five home games, the side will be looking to recreate their initial promise and come back into the top five with a win tomorrow. An additional cause of concern for the hosts, will be the return of Barcelona's star striker, Lionel Messi, who has been looking good since his return to the squad.

The Barcelona side will be missing out on some big names, with Ansu Fati, Gerard Piqué, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto doubtful for tomorrow's game. Marc-Andre ter Stegen should be back between the sticks for Barcelona after sitting out in the last game. Meanwhile, Cadiz will be without Juan Cala who has been ruled out for this game and Luismi Quezada, José Mari and Álvaro Negredo who remain doubtful.

How to watch Cadiz vs Barcelona live in India?

The Cadiz vs Barcelona game will not be televised in India. Fans who wish to watch the match can access the Cadiz vs Barcelona live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook from 1:30 am IST onwards. The live scores and updates for the match will be available on the La Liga website and social media pages as well as on the teams' websites and social media channels.

Cadiz vs Barcelona prediction

According to our Cadiz vs Barcelona prediction, Barca will continue their winning streak and take the match 2-1.

Image Credits: Barcelona FC Twitter