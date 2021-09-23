Cadiz Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Matches Live In India?

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Granada over the weekend, Barcelona are all set to travel to the Nuevo Mirandilla on Thursday night to face Cadiz. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on September 24. As things stand in the La Liga standings, Ronald Koeman's side are currently in eighth place with eight points, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid, having played two games less.

Ahead of the much-awaited game, here is a look at how to watch La Liga matches live in India, and the Cadiz vs Barcelona live streaming details.

How to watch La Liga matches live in India?

Football fans wondering how to watch La Liga matches live in India can tune into MTV or VH1, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Cadiz vs Barcelona live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media pages of the two teams and the La Liga.

Cadiz vs Barcelona head to head record

As per the Cadiz vs Barcelona head to head record, the Catalan giants are the more dominant side. The Nou Camp outfit have won 19 games, Cadiz have won two, while four games have ended in draws. The last match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw, as Lionel Messi's first-half goal was cancelled out by Alex Fernandez's late equalizer. Taking into consideration the recent form of the two sides, our Cadiz vs Barcelona prediction is a win for Barcelona.

Cadiz form guide: W-L-L-D-D

Barcelona form guide: D-L-W-D-W

Cadiz vs Barcelona team news

Cadiz predicted starting line-up: Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Varazdat Haroyan, Víctor Chust, Isaac Carcelén; Fali, Tomas Alarcon, Alex Fernandez, Anthony Lozano; Salvi Sanchez, Alvaro Negredo

Barcelona predicted starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Óscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto; Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong

Disclaimer: The above Cadiz vs Barcelona prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.